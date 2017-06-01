Southern Nevada’s title reign extends well beyond Bishop Gorman football

Bishop Gorman celebrate their win against Liberty in the Class 4A state football championship game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Las Vegas. Bishop Gorman won 84-8. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Coronado golfer Victoria Estrada tees off during the Cougars match with Boulder City on Monday, Sept. 19, 2016, at Boulder Creek Golf Course, in Boulder City. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Bishop Gorman's Tate Martell (18) makes a pass for a catch against Liberty in the Class 4A state football championship game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Las Vegas. Bishop Gorman won 84-8. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Centennial senior Karina Haymore leads the pack during the girls 800-meeter run at the NIAA State Track & Field Championships at Foothill High School on Saturday, May 20, 2017 in Henderson. Haymore took first and broke the state record with a time of 2:09.13. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Bishop Gorman's players react after winning a Class 4A boys state final championship game at the Cox Pavillion on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

Bishop Gorman's Chuck O'Bannon (5) looks for a pass during the second half of a Class 4A boys state final game at the Cox Pavillion on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bishop Gorman won 62-58. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

Centennial players celebrate after winning their third straight Class 4A girls state final championship game at the Cox Pavillion on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, in Las Vegas. Centennial won 97-52. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

Centennial players thrusts their trophy into the air after winning their third straight Class 4A girls state final championship game at the Cox Pavillion on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, in Las Vegas. Centennial won 97-52. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

Arbor View celebrate holding their trophy after their victory against Palo Verde at the Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex during the Class 4A girls state soccer championship, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, in Las Vegas. Arbor View defeated Palo Verde 4-1. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

Arbor View's Hannah Ferrara (8) kicks the ball against Palo Verde at the Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex during the Class 4A girls state soccer championship, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, in Las Vegas. Arbor View defeated Palo Verde 4-1. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

Palo Verde's Chloe Freeman competes in the 500 yard freestyle during the Sunset Region swim tournament at Buchanan Natatorium at UNLV in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 13, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Faith Lutheran's Brayden Guedry, left, and Palo Verde's Dylan Sweikert at the start of the 50 yard freestyle during the Sunset Region swim tournament at Buchanan Natatorium at UNLV in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 13, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Green Valley's Wallace Zernich, top, crossfaces Foothill's Steven Lopez during a 145 pounder match at the Sunrise Region wrestling meet on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

Palo Verde's Jack Trent on the 16th hole during the Sunset Region boys golf tournament at the Siena Golf Club in Las Vegas, Monday, May 8, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Basic's Paul Myro IV, right, slides safely into home plate against Galena in the NIAA Class 4A State Championship baseball game at Las Vegas High School in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 20, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Basic players celebrate with their trophy after defeating Galena in the NIAA Class 4A State Championship baseball game at Las Vegas High School in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 20, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Bishop Gorman’s football team has become one of the nation’s most recognizable high school athletic programs.

The Gaels have won eight consecutive state titles and three straight mythical national championships.

Along the way, Gorman has won 54 consecutive games and hasn’t lost to a Nevada opponent since 2008.

But the Gaels are far from the only dynasty in Southern Nevada.

With the Best of Nevada Preps Awards set for Saturday at The Venetian, we present a look at the 18 programs in 14 sports that have won at least two consecutive state championships.

Baseball

Basic

Class: 4A

Consecutive titles: Two

Most recent title before streak: 1987

Coach: Scott Baker, six seasons

2017 championship: Jack Wold hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning, and the Wolves rolled to a 16-6, five-inning victory over Galena in the state championship game.

Wold, who slugged an area-best 10 home runs, helped Basic go 7-0 in the postseason. The Wolves outscored opponents 71-15 in the playoffs.

Quote: “It meant a lot last year, but I think it means so much more this year. We changed the culture of this program and this school. And we’ve left a legacy.” — Senior first baseman Jack Wold

College commitments:

2017 — Roger Riley (College of Southern Nevada), Christian Sanford (Regis University), Jack Wold (UNLV).

2016 — Trever Berg (Colorado Northwestern College), Ryne Nelson (Oregon), Ethen Ryan (Colorado Northwestern College), Christian Santillanes (Colorado Northwestern College), J.J. Smith (Colorado Northwestern College).

Boulder City

Class: 3A

Consecutive titles: Two

Most recent title before streak: 2006

Coach: Bobby Reese, five seasons

2017 championship: Boulder City took advantage of a depleted pitching staff to grab an early eight-run lead, and the Eagles grinded out an 8-7 victory over Spring Creek at Faith Lutheran. Jacob Hubel pitched two innings of relief and got Spring Creek’s Shelden Wilkinson to fly out to Teddy Lobkowicz in center field with the bases loaded for the final out.

Quote: “There’s six, seven kids out there that (assistant coach) Tim (O’Neill) and I have had since they were 6 years old. And it was my dream to put a ring on their finger. … They’re just full of heart. I said this earlier in the week, but I think a lot of people counted us out this year after we graduated eight seniors and seven starters.” — Coach Bobby Reese

College commitments:

2017 — Jacob Hubel (San Diego Christian College).

2016 — Peyton Koopman (College of Southern Nevada), Steve Wagner (Western Oregon).

Boys Basketball

Bishop Gorman

Class: 4A

Consecutive titles: Six

Most recent title before streak: 2010

Coach: Grant Rice, 16 seasons

2017 championship: Chuck O’Bannon scored 36 points, and the Gaels rallied from an eight-point deficit in the final 1:40 to knock off Clark 62-58 to keep the streak alive.

O’Bannon scored the team’s first 15 points of the second half, and finished 6-for-10 on 3-pointers. Christian Popoola had a 3-pointer with 1:27 left to start the team’s 12-0 run. Popoola also had four steals down the stretch.

Quote: “We just kept our heads up. We didn’t give up on each other. I counted on my teammates the whole game. We came out at the end, made some plays and got the win.” — Senior swingman Chuck O’Bannon

College commitments:

2017 — Chuck O’Bannon (Southern California), Christian Popoola (Utah), Dominic Proctor (Miami).

2016 — Zach Collins (Gonzaga), Byron Frohnen (Texas-San Antonio), Travis Rice (Northern Arizona).

2015 — Nick Blair (Idaho), Chase Jeter (Duke), Richie Thornton (Benedictine University), Stephen Zimmerman (UNLV).

2014 — Noah Robotham (Akron).

2013 — Austin Guinn (Fontbonne University), Rashad Muhammad (San Jose State).

2012 — Rosco Allen (Stanford), Ben Carter (Oregon), Gio Guzman (Northwest Christian University), Demetris Morant (UNLV), Shabazz Muhammad (UCLA).

Girls Basketball

Centennial

Class: 4A

Consecutive titles: Three

Most recent title before streak: 2011

Coach: Karen Weitz, 16 seasons

2017 championship: The Bulldogs rolled through Nevada competition, winning 19 of 20 games against state schools by 38 or more points. Centennial defeated Bishop Manogue 97-52 in the state final.

Justice Ethridge scored 22 of her 24 points in the first half to help Centennial claim the title. The closest game against an NIAA school came in the state semifinals when Centennial topped Liberty 76-51. Centennial won by an average of 47.1 points against Nevada schools.

The Bulldogs finished the season 30-2 and ranked No. 2 in the nation by espnW. Centennial’s run included a victory over Clovis West (California), which finished No. 1 in the rankings.

Quote: “This is one of the greatest teams we’ve ever had. We’ve really been waiting for this game just to show people who we are, because they don’t really think we deserve to be where we’re at.” — Junior guard Justice Ethridge

College commitments:

2017 — Jayden Eggleston (Iona), Megan Jefferson (Academy of Art University), Sarah Kruthaupt (Laramie County College), Shyla Miller (Academy of Art University), Samantha Thomas (Arizona), Scotteanna Thomas

(Scottsdale Community College), Lauren Welch (Hampton), Pam Wilmore (New Mexico State).

2016 — Alex Dockery (Texas-Permian Basin), Bailey Thomas (West Virginia), Tanjanae Wells (Eastern Arizona).

2015 — Karina Brandon (Salt Lake Community College).

Football

Bishop Gorman

Class: 4A

Consecutive titles: Eight

Most recent title before streak: 2007

Coach: Kenny Sanchez, two seasons

2016 championship: The Gaels have become not just a Nevada dynasty but also a national one, having ended the past three seasons ranked No. 1 in the nation by USA Today. The Gaels left no doubt in the state title game, obliterating Liberty 84-8. Sophomore Greg Oliver intercepted a pass on the game’s first play to set the tone.

Quarterback Tate Martell had a hand in five touchdowns. He was named the Gatorade National Player of the Year.

Quote: “The first play, when we got that pick, I was like, ‘Now we’re going to get rolling. Tate (Martell) and the offense is executing, and the defense was locking things up. I didn’t think it was going to be this much of a deficit, but we got things done.” — Senior defensive back Alex Perry

College commitments:

2016 — Biaggio Ali-Walsh (California), Austin Arnold (UNR), Bubba Bolden (Southern California), Greg Francis (UNLV), Haskell Garrett (Ohio State), Malik Hausman (Arizona), Farrell Hester (UNLV), Ben Howell (University of Jamestown), Tyjon Lindsey (Nebraska), Tate Martell (Ohio State), Christian Martinez (University of Jamestown), Nicholas Pero (Grinnell College), Alex Perry (Arizona State), Maisen Soa (University of Jamestown).

2015 — Jaron Caldwell (UNLV), Julio Garcia (UNLV), Michael Geraghty (Columbia), Ikem Okeke (Hawaii).

2014 — Cordell Broadus (UCLA), Nicco Fertitta (Notre Dame), Danny Hong (Columbia), Alize Jones (Notre Dame), Jordan Ober (Nebraska), Nela Otukolo (Fresno State), Ethan Palelei (Army), Jackson Perry (Dartmouth), Gage Wilson (Lehigh).

2013 — Kenyan Coker (Graceland), Nick Gates (Nebraska), Riley Hoff (Colorado School of Mines), Tryson Mook (Colorado Mesa), Armand Perry (Arizona State), Ismail Segura (Graceland), Zack Singer (Kent State), Dylan Weldon (Columbia).

2012 — Tajon Allen (Nebraska-Kearney), Tanner Britton (Nebraska-Kearney), Lorenzo Fertitta (Villanova), Jake Smirk (Dartmouth), Ryan Smith (Duke), Jarrett Solomon (Arizona), Robert Stanley (Fresno State), Justin Sweet (Colorado State), Jamir Tillman (Navy).

2011 — Ben Guida (Colorado Mesa), Zach Hutchins (Montana State), Marc Philippi (UNLV), Shaquille Powell (Duke), Ron Scoggins (UNLV), Ronnie Stanley (Notre Dame), Nick Strehlow (Glendale College).

2010 — Colin Ditsworth (UNR), Jalen Grimble (Miami), Cameron Hanson (Simon Fraser University), Jaylon Jackson (Santa Barbara City College), Bryson Mook (Northern Arizona), A.C. Patterson (Texas-El Paso), Togasii Peko (Navy), Evan Zeger (Washington).

2009 — Victor Belen (Samford), Ian Bobak (UNLV), Geoffrey Gibson (California), Xavier Grimble (Southern California), Tim Gulley (Lewis & Clark College), Evan Palelei (Navy), Taylor Spencer (UNLV), Alex Turner (Stanford), Tim Wilkinson

(Northern Arizona).

Boys Golf

Palo Verde

Class: 4A

Consecutive titles: Two

Most recent title before streak: 2008

Coach: Todd Steffenhagen, six seasons

2017 championship: Palo Verde posted a two-day score of 788 at Toiyabe Golf Club in Washoe Valley to hold off Bishop Manogue, which took second at 796. Senior Jack Trent carded a 152 and finished second overall to lead the Panthers.

Quote: “It’s a good achievement, to win two (individual) state tournaments in a row, and then finish second in one. It’s a good way to finish, and the second in a row as a team was real good as well.” — Senior golfer Jack Trent

College commitments:

2017 — Cameron Meeks (Loyola Marymount), Jack Trent (UNLV).

2016 — Joe Ender (Lehigh).

Girls Golf

Coronado

Class: 4A

Consecutive titles: Three

Most recent title before streak: None

Coach: Joe Sawaia, 16 seasons

2016 championship: Victoria Estrada shot 2-over-par 144 for two days to capture the individual state title by five strokes and lead the Cougars to the team crown. Coronado rolled to the team title by 63 strokes over second-place Bishop Gorman.

Estrada was the first individual state champion from Coronado. Ashley Lung tied for second, and Sami Penor was fifth for the Cougars.

Quote: “It was surreal; I couldn’t help but smile. To be the first individual girls state champion from Coronado is just amazing.” — Sophomore Victoria Estrada

College commitments:

2014 — Isabella Martinez (Fort Lewis College), Natalie Yamamoto (Albany).

Girls Soccer

Arbor View

Class 4A

Consecutive titles: Five

Most recent title before streak: 2009-2010 (winter season)

Coach: Jay Howard, 12 seasons

2016 championship: The Aggies weren’t able to win a fifth consecutive Sunset Region title, as Palo Verde pulled out a 3-2 upset in the region title game. But Arbor View won a play-in game to get into the state tournament, then knocked off Palo Verde 4-1 in the state final to keep the state championship streak going.

Hannah Ferrara had a goal and an assist, and the Aggies scored four times in the second half to pull out the win.

Quote: “This one means so much because it’s my senior year, and I get to do it with all my friends and family. It just feels so much better than the others because I get to go out with a bang. … I feel blessed and honored to be a part of this team and family.” — Senior defender Madison Boyd

College commitments:

2016 — Melanie Ara (Lake Tahoe Community College), Samantha Blanchard (Mississippi State), Madison Boyd (UNLV).

2015 — Bailee Davis (Texas-Dallas).

2014 — Breanna Larkin (Embry-Riddle), Jessica Longhurst (MidAmerica Nazarene), Vanessa Lourenco (The Masters College), Haley Vicente (Cal State-Bakersfield), Kendra Wallace (Highline College), Jamie Wilson (Embry-Riddle).

2013 — Hayley Doss (Highline College), Vanessa Martinez (William Penn), Kylee Wallace (Highline College), Jocelyn Yanez (Highline College).

2012 — Tara LeBaron (Cal State Fullerton).

Boys Swimming

Palo Verde

Class: 4A

Consecutive titles: Five

Most recent title before streak: 2010

Coach: Brent Gonzalez, 13 seasons

2017 championship: Senior Mihail Amiorkov won two individual events — the 200 individual medley and the 100 backstroke — and swam on the winning 400 freestyle relay to help Palo Verde run away with the title at the Carson Aquatic Facility in Carson City. The Panthers finished with 115 points, well ahead of Coronado (72) and Douglas (57).

Quote: “It’s just amazing to go through this process. Everyone did their part, and we got it done.” — Senior swimmer Richie Selznick

College commitments:

2017 — Mihail Amiorkov (Cal Poly), Selznick (Brandeis University).

2015 — Logan Houck (Harvard).

Boulder City

Class: 3A

Consecutive titles: Seven

Most recent title before streak: 2004

Coach: Sara Carroll, 24 seasons

2017 championship: Braden Klouse captured the boys 200 freestyle and the 100 freestyle as Boulder City won with 132 points, ahead of Truckee (99) and Chaparral (47).

Quote: “It’s easy to keep them motivated. This success is what brings them back.” — Coach Sara Carroll

College commitments:

2014 — Joey Gebhart (Air Force), Jared Smith (Denver).

2012 — Dylan Bunch (Denver).

2011 — Drew Peterson (Rider).

Girls Swimming

Palo Verde

Class: 4A

Consecutive titles: Three

Most recent title before streak: 2009

Coach: Brent Gonzalez, 13 seasons

2017 championship: Palo Verde edged Green Valley by seven points to win the state title at the Carson Aquatic Facility in Carson City. Chloe Freeman won the 100 butterfly and the 500 freestyle and swam on the winning 200 freestyle relay for the Panthers, who finished with 126 points. Green Valley was second with 119.

Quote: “I told the girls that we’re on a mission and we’ve got to knock this down. They want the team trophy, they don’t want the boys to keep winning and them not win.” — Coach Brent Gonzalez

College commitments:

2017 — Reese Lamph (Houston), Emelia Piccininni (Cal Poly).

2016 — Isabella Goldsmith (UCLA), Hailey Houck (Cal Poly), Adriana Piccininni (Pacific), Kasdyn Rafie (Pepperdine).

2015 — Erin Emery (Minnesota).

Boulder City

Class: 3A

Consecutive titles: Five

Most recent title before streak: Never

Coach: Sara Carroll, 24 seasons

2017 championship: Boulder City almost matched its state record for most points in a state meet, taking first place with 214½ points. Truckee was second with 75 points, and Virgin Valley finished third with 44½ points. Mandy Gebhart and Montana Lloyd each won four gold medals, with two individual wins and two as part of relays, for the Eagles.

Quote: “It was really a team effort. We only have like 500 kids in our school, but we get a pretty good turnout for swimming and the kids keep working hard. They expect us to win at Boulder City High School.” — Coach Sara Carroll

College commitments:

2017 — Mandy Gebhart (Utah), Montana Lloyd (Houston), Abby Sauerbrei (Grand Valley State).

2015 — Alex Hubel (UCLA).

2014 — Cori Molisee (New Mexico State).

Girls Tennis

Palo Verde

Class: 4A

Consecutive titles: Three

Most recent title before streak: 2004

Coach: Zach Brandt, two seasons

2016 championship: Alissa Till was 3-0 in singles, and fellow senior Abby Lewis teamed with Kaya Richardson to go 3-0 in doubles as the Panthers topped Coronado 13-5 for the state title. The Panthers went 5-1 in the second round to take control.

Palo Verde finished the season 18-0. An 11-7 win over Faith Lutheran during the regular season and another 11-7 victory over Bishop Manogue in the state semifinals were the team’s closest matches.

Quote: “They need to be in a state championship mindset. Now the freshmen have got a taste of what it’s like to win, and they’ll pass that on to next year’s freshmen.” — Senior Alissa Till

College commitments: None.

The Meadows

Class: 3A

Consecutive titles: Two

Most recent title before streak: 2012

Coach: Frideric Prandecki, five seasons

2016 championship: Anuja Daulat and Abbigail Klein each went 3-0 in singles as the Mustangs rolled to a 16-2 win over Desert Pines to claim their fourth state title in five seasons.

Daulat won all three of her sets 6-0 as the Jaguars never mounted a challenge. The Meadows outscored opponents 78-6 in the postseason. Daulat went on to top Klein for the 3A state singles crown.

Quote: “It’s great to have kids for four years and see them all play in the state tournament. We have seven seniors, and they all got to play. We also had young girls who stepped up and played amazing. Overall, it was great to see. I’m just proud of them.” — Coach Frideric Prandecki

College commitments: None.

Boys Track

Spring Mountain

Class: 1A

Consecutive titles: Three

Most recent title before streak: 2009

Coach: Michael Drost

2017 championship: Karon Shomo won three individual state titles to lead Spring Mountain to a victory at Foothill High. Shomo won the 110 hurdles, long jump and triple jump for the Golden Eagles, who finished with 192 points. Sierra Lutheran was second (121) and Excel Christian (67) third.

College commitments: None.

Girls Track

Centennial

Class: 4A

Consecutive titles: Seven

Most recent title before streak: 2002

Coach: Roy Session, eight seasons

2017 championship: Talie Bonds won individual titles in the 100-meter hurdles and 300 hurdles as Centennial cruised to victory with 174 points. Rancho was second with 57 points, and Liberty was third with 50. Karina Haymore won the 800 for the third year in a row, breaking her own state record, to cap her Bulldogs career.

Quote: “It’s unheard of, and it’s crazy, so I’m just happy to be a part of it. I never really thought about it until somebody brought it up.” — Senior Talie Bonds

College commitments:

2017 — Talie Bonds (Utah State), Karina Haymore (Brigham Young).

2016 — Peyton Green (Southern Utah).

2015 — Brittany Karst (Park University).

2014 — Sydney Badger (Michigan), Tiana Bonds (Arizona).

2011 — Karli Johonnot (Duke).

Boys Volleyball

Mojave

Class: 3A

Consecutive titles: Four

Most recent title before streak: Never

Coach: John Engel, one season

2017 championship: Senior Antonyo Wright, the Class 3A player of the year, had 14 kills in Mojave’s 25-20, 25-18, 25-16 win over Cheyenne in the championship match at Chaparral. The Rattlers didn’t drop a set to a 3A school all season.

Quote: “In the last set, I turned around and I told them it was for their dream season as far as everything we wanted. Don’t lose a set and prove to everyone you’re the best. That’s what we did here.” — Coach John Engel

College commitments: None.

Wrestling

Green Valley

Class: 4A

Consecutive titles: Six

Most recent title before streak: None

Coach: Jon Ferry, 13 seasons

2017 championship: Steele Dias was the team’s only individual state champion, but the Gators showed their depth in scoring 152 points to top second-place Spanish Springs (125) for the team crown.

Dias pinned Reno’s Eric Lopez in 35 seconds for the 106-pound title. Wallace Zernich (145 pounds), Giullian Nakamatsu (160) and Robert Razo (195) each placed second for Green Valley.

Quote: “I’m so proud of our kids, and I’m proud of our coaching staff to be able to develop a complete team. The tournament was won this morning and afternoon by wrestling back.” — Coach Jon Ferry

College commitments:

2015 — Sean Cannon (Northern Colorado).

2014 — Donovan Peek (Army).

