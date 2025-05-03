Sovereignty outduels 3-1 favorite Journalism in stretch to win 151st Kentucky Derby in the slop

Journalism found trouble in the first turn. He and Sovereignty hooked up at the eighth pole before Sovereignty and jockey Junior Alvarado pulled away.

Tractors prepare the muddy track at Churchill Downs before the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby horse race Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

People use plastic in an attempt to stay dry during a drizzle at Churchill Downs before the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby horse race Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)

Race fans walk though the grounds at Churchill Downs before the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby horse race Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Sovereignty, ridden by Junior Alvarado, crosses the finish line to win the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Sovereignty, left, ridden by Junior Alvarado, crosses the finish line to win the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sovereignty outdueled 3-1 favorite Journalism down the stretch to win the 151st Kentucky Derby in the slop on Saturday.

Trainer Bill Mott won his first Derby in 2019, also run on a sloppy track, when Country House was elevated to first after Maximum Security crossed the finish line first and was disqualified after a 22-minute delay.

This time, he knew the result immediately.

Journalism found trouble in the first turn and jockey Umberto Rispoli moved him to the outside. He and Sovereignty hooked up at the eighth pole before Sovereignty and jockey Junior Alvarado pulled away.

The winner covered 1 1/4 miles in 2:02.31.

Baeza was third, Final Gambit was fourth and Owen Almighty finished fifth.

Rain made for a soggy day, with the Churchill Downs dirt strip listed as sloppy and horse racing fans protecting their fancy hats and clothing with clear plastic ponchos.

By Beth Harris. Associated Press.