Sports buffet: Las Vegas braces for busy week with Raiders, F1 and more

Las Vegas will be a sports fan’s mecca next week with Formula One, the NFL, NHL and college football and basketball games planned over eight days.

Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) talks with teammates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Nov. 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV forward Kimani Hamilton (2) declares that he never touched a Montana Grizzlies ball heading out of bounds during the second half of their men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV defensive back Jaheem Joseph (3) celebrates a sack on New Mexico Lobos quarterback Jack Layne (2) during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Formula 1 Alpine driver Esteban Ocon speeds past the Sphere during a free practice ahead of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix along the track on Nov. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The action kicks off Monday with the Raiders facing Dallas at 5:15 p.m. in the Cowboys’ first regular-season game at Allegiant Stadium.

The action continues Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena, where the Golden Knights will host the New York Rangers at 7 p.m.

Wednesday is the only day a sporting event won’t take place in the valley.

Two events will take place Thursday, with the Las Vegas Grand Prix kicking off with practice rounds at 4:30 p.m. and 8. Also, the UNLV men’s basketball team will meet St. Joseph’s at 7 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Nov. 21 is also a F1-UNLV doubleheader, with the second day of the Las Vegas Grand Prix featuring a practice round at 4:30 p.m. and qualifying at 8. The Rebels will host Hawaii in a college football game at 7:30 p.m. at Allegiant Stadium.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix race is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. Nov. 22, when drivers will hit speeds of higher than 212 mph on the three-eighths-mile street circuit that includes portions of Las Vegas Boulevard, Koval Lane and Harmon and Sands avenues.

The sports marathon will end Nov. 23 when the Raiders host the Cleveland Browns at 1:05 p.m. at Allegiant Stadium.

“It should be a pretty iconic week in Las Vegas,” said Steve Hill, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority president and CEO. “You’ll see a huge bump in tourism activity.”

