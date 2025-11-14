Sports buffet: Las Vegas braces for busy week with Raiders, F1 and more
Las Vegas will be a sports fan’s mecca next week with Formula One, the NFL, NHL and college football and basketball games planned over eight days.
The action kicks off Monday with the Raiders facing Dallas at 5:15 p.m. in the Cowboys’ first regular-season game at Allegiant Stadium.
The action continues Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena, where the Golden Knights will host the New York Rangers at 7 p.m.
Wednesday is the only day a sporting event won’t take place in the valley.
Two events will take place Thursday, with the Las Vegas Grand Prix kicking off with practice rounds at 4:30 p.m. and 8. Also, the UNLV men’s basketball team will meet St. Joseph’s at 7 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Nov. 21 is also a F1-UNLV doubleheader, with the second day of the Las Vegas Grand Prix featuring a practice round at 4:30 p.m. and qualifying at 8. The Rebels will host Hawaii in a college football game at 7:30 p.m. at Allegiant Stadium.
The Las Vegas Grand Prix race is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. Nov. 22, when drivers will hit speeds of higher than 212 mph on the three-eighths-mile street circuit that includes portions of Las Vegas Boulevard, Koval Lane and Harmon and Sands avenues.
The sports marathon will end Nov. 23 when the Raiders host the Cleveland Browns at 1:05 p.m. at Allegiant Stadium.
“It should be a pretty iconic week in Las Vegas,” said Steve Hill, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority president and CEO. “You’ll see a huge bump in tourism activity.”
