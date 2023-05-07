Alabama case offers another lesson as sports betting grows

A sloppy attempt at using insider information to win a college baseball bet showed the power and safety of regulation, but there is still much work to do.

Alabama head coach Brad Bohannon, left, argues with umpire Joe Harris after being tossed from an NCAA college baseball game in the bottom of the second inning against LSU, Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Baton Rouge, La. Alabama is firing baseball coach Brad Bohannon after a report of suspicious bets involving his team, with the school saying he violated “the standards, duties and responsibilities expected of university employees.” The firing announced Thursday, May 4, came three days after a report warning of suspicious wagers prompted Ohio’s top gambling regulator to bar licensed sportsbooks in the state from accepting bets on Alabama baseball games. (Michael Johnson/The Advocate via AP)

It’s no surprise to those who have been following sports betting for many years that regulation generally works and is the best way to ensure the integrity of the game.

That was seen in action with the Alabama baseball case this week.

Suspicious activity was detected in an Ohio sportsbook at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, where an unknown bettor placed what was called a “large” wager against the Crimson Tide, who then announced their ace pitcher would be scratched from his start against top-ranked Louisiana State.

Further investigation revealed the bettor was in contact with Alabama coach Brad Bohannon around the time he placed the wager. It remains to be seen how that information was obtained, but don’t rule out the possibility that cameras were simply able to zoom in on the screen of the bettor’s cellphone to ascertain who was on the other end of the conversation.

Bohannon was promptly fired, and several states have removed Alabama games from the betting menu.

This is part of the reason widespread legalization of sports betting was important and had been supported for so long by those who truly understood the business.

When legal betting was essentially limited to Nevada, it was still going on everywhere. Wagers like this were taking place all the time, from the backrooms of dingy bars to the patios of the local coffee shop, far from the eyes of regulators.

Legalization works. These are the victories we all predicted for years.

But it does create new issues.

Not so cut and dried

Would the Alabama case have even happened had sports betting not become so widespread? It’s impossible to say.

It’s not completely clear if Bohannon even profited. There is a possibility he was just telling a friend, who is reportedly a former high school baseball coach, about a decision to scratch his starting pitcher before the information was publicly available and the friend just independently decided to go to the window with the tip.

Highly unlikely, but possible. As so many more people are exposed to sports betting, the temptation is there for so many who may never have been comfortable seeking out a bookie on the black market.

It’s also creating quite a dilemma for sports leagues. In this case, it was very cut and dried. Alabama made the correct and easy decision to act quickly in firing Bohannon.

But some issues aren’t so clear, and leagues will have some far more difficult calls to make.

Of the four major sports, the NHL rule is the clearest: “Gambling on any NHL game is prohibited.”

Simple and obvious. Major League Baseball and the NBA have more wording to their policies, but the concept is similar: Don’t bet on league games.

The NFL is where some work may still need to be done. Team employees have stricter rules than the players, including a ban on essentially all sports betting.

Players and staffers are banned from sports betting on apps inside the team facility, which is probably the right call. But there is also a ban on entering a sportsbook at all during a season or maintaining even a social relationship with a “sports gambler.”

Define ‘sports gambler’

To the first point, what is the definition of a sportsbook? As expansion continues, it seems every restaurant or bar in some of the newly regulated states has wagering windows. That will be difficult to monitor and enforce.

But not as hard as the second part.

Who isn’t betting on sports these days? In the days before widespread regulation, the term “sports gambler” typically referred to the shadowy figures on the fringe of society engaged in such salacious activities as placing a three-team teaser on a Sunday. (Oh, the horror.)

But now it’s actually more difficult to find people who don’t bet on sports. So who is monitoring this ban on personal relationships with sports gamblers and who is even defining the term?

It’s just a reminder that as massive as this space has grown, there is still a whole lot to figure out.

One certainty is that college coaches shouldn’t be on the phone with a person at the window ready to make a wager on a decision that hasn’t been announced publicly.

Or, if they do, they should have the person change the name on the contact so it’s not as easy to spot.

