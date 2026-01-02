Eye on 2026: Las Vegas prepares for CFP title game

The 2026 college football season will culminate in Las Vegas for the first time. That’s one of the stories Review-Journal reporter Adam Hill will be following this year.

Southern Nevada is home to more and more major events each year as it continues to expand its footprint in the sports world.

Here are five stories to watch in 2026:

1. College football’s path to Las Vegas

The game itself will be played in 2027, but the 2026 college football champion will be crowned in Las Vegas for the first time.

That will make the regular season must-follow entertainment as collegiate powers compete to make it to Allegiant Stadium for the title game.

It’s not the only college championship that will be decided in Las Vegas.

The Frozen Four — the semifinals and final of the NCAA hockey tournament — will take place at T-Mobile Arena in April.

2. Big year for UFC

A new deal with Paramount means no more pay-per-view events for the Las Vegas-based UFC.

The first major event that will stream for subscribers will be UFC 324 on Jan. 24 at T-Mobile Arena.

It will be a massive shift in how the business operates, which makes it fascinating to watch how the events are constructed with less marketing pressure on the premium cards.

That’s not the only story to watch this year.

UFC CEO Dana White has announced plans to host a show at the White House this year with the cooperation of President Donald Trump.

The relationship continues to be a storyline to monitor as the world of politics and sports are blurring by the day.

3. Mountain West-Pac 12 split

The lawsuits seeking a resolution to the mass exodus from the Mountain West to a reconstructed Pac-12 are more than a year old, and there appears to be no end in sight.

Until this point, however, the massive changes coming to the leagues have only been a plan on paper.

The next academic year will see the leagues start to take shape in reality with games contested on the field of play.

A resolution by the time the first football games are played would be constructive for the process of moving on.

4. New face of the franchise?

The Raiders are in the mix to get the No. 1 pick in April’s NFL draft in Pittsburgh.

That would mean the opportunity to select a franchise quarterback to build around, giving the team the first true homegrown star quarterback since moving to Las Vegas.

The Raiders also could trade the pick to facilitate building a stronger foundation for when the right quarterback comes along.

5. NBA expansion

Stop us if you’ve heard this before, but this could be the year the NBA announces an expansion team in Las Vegas.

Commissioner Adam Silver said at his news conference during the NBA Cup in December that he has no doubts about the city’s ability to support a team.

The question now is what appetite owners have for selling off some of their equity, which they would be doing by adding franchises.

While Silver acknowledged the sense that the league has almost been teasing Las Vegas for years, he left the door open for a decision to come sooner than later.

“Sometime in 2026 we’ll make a determination,” he said

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.