95°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Adam Hill

Hill: 4 p.m. start times for A’s? How about midnight?

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 3, 2023 - 5:25 pm
 
An artist rendering of what the Oakland Athletics Las Vegas ballpark could look like. The $1.5 ...
An artist rendering of what the Oakland Athletics Las Vegas ballpark could look like. The $1.5 billion, 30,000-seat stadium is planned to be located on 9 acres of land of the 35-acre Tropicana site. (Oakland Athletics)

Of all the wild twists and turns around the potential relocation of the Athletics to Las Vegas, one tiny nugget surfaced in a report this week that really took off in the blogosphere.

There are whispers that A’s management is considering regular 4 p.m. game times, which could theoretically allow tourists to see a game and still have a full evening available for dinner and a show.

It seems like the kind of thing that was tossed out in a brainstorming session and is now being discussed as if it were set in stone. Don’t get carried away with this yet. There’s not even a deal yet.

But if we’re thinking of tinkering with start times, let’s go the other way. First pitch at 11 p.m. or even midnight would be tremendous. It could help alleviate some of the traffic concerns and allow third-shifters to see some games.

And it’s so Vegas. This is too perfect.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
$2.1M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$2.1M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
2
Strip casino rewards 3rd six-figure jackpot within 5 days
Strip casino rewards 3rd six-figure jackpot within 5 days
3
A’s early departure from Oakland would cost a pretty penny
A’s early departure from Oakland would cost a pretty penny
4
Bark-Andre Furry, beloved Golden Knights furry friend, dies
Bark-Andre Furry, beloved Golden Knights furry friend, dies
5
‘Go Knights Go’: Las Vegas sportsbook operators choosing civic pride over profit
‘Go Knights Go’: Las Vegas sportsbook operators choosing civic pride over profit
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Late Knights-Oilers Game 6 start time bad for NHL fans
Late Knights-Oilers Game 6 start time bad for NHL fans
Hill: Raiders punter puts positive spin on snapper’s departure
Hill: Raiders punter puts positive spin on snapper’s departure
Graney: Knights won’t make same mistake of looking ahead
Graney: Knights won’t make same mistake of looking ahead
A’s Las Vegas ballpark won’t be ready by 2027, report says
A’s Las Vegas ballpark won’t be ready by 2027, report says
Explaining Banana Ball: Unique baseball style comes to Las Vegas
Explaining Banana Ball: Unique baseball style comes to Las Vegas
Are you ready for some ‘Tuesday Night Football’ from NFL?
Are you ready for some ‘Tuesday Night Football’ from NFL?