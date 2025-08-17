Hill: Alex Bachman states case to finally make roster out of camp

Raiders receiver Alex Bachman is in his seventh NFL training camp and performing well enough to make his first initial 53-man roster with a cold and determined demeanor.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Alex Bachman walks on the field before a preseason NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Alex Bachman walks on the field before a preseason NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Alex Bachman (81) reacts after a catch during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Alex Bachman (81) makes a catch next to San Francisco 49ers cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (28) during the second half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Raiders safety Chris Smith II (29) and Raiders wide receiver Alex Bachman (81) prepare to follow up oon a tackle of San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Junior Bergen (86) during the first half of an NFL preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Alex Bachman (81) runs a route during the second half of an NFL preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Alex Bachman (81) fist pumps to celebrate a catch made over San Francisco 49ers cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (28) during the second half of an NFL preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Alex Bachman (81) is set on the field as the NFL preseason game between the Raiders and the San Francisco 49ers kicks off during the first half at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Alex Bachman (81) prepares to spin the football to celebrate a catch made during the second half of an NFL preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Alex Bachman (81) walks away from the San Francisco 49ers sideline after a pass intended for him is intercepted by San Francisco 49ers cornerback Chase Lucas (26) during the second half of an NFL preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Alex Bachman believes he’s having the kind of training camp that will put him in position to make an opening-day roster for the first time in his seven-year NFL career.

He’s right, even though it might not matter.

Bachman has made plays just about every day from organized team activities through minicamp and now training camp, including two catches for 15 yards in Saturday’s 22-19 preseason loss to the 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

He has consistently won one-on-one battles in drills, worked hard on special teams and seemingly done every task as best he could.

The Wake Forest product has taken the lessons of the 10 offensive systems he has played in, the countless reps and film sessions, and the heartbreak of rejection and applied them to performing at the level that might get him a spot on the roster.

But he’s also been in this position before. He understands it’s not always the best 53 players who make the initial roster. Draft position, financial investment and even logistical considerations such as the likelihood of clearing waivers factor into the equation.

Unofficial record

It’s the reality of a business the 29-year-old Westlake Village, California, native knows all too well as the longest-tenured practice squadder in NFL history, an unofficial record Bachman claims with peripheral evidence that tends to support it.

“I’ve had camps I feel like in New York (with the Giants) where I felt like I pretty much played perfect ball,” Bachman said. “But it’s the league. There’s certain opportunities that you’re going to get and certain opportunities you’re not going to get. At the end of the day, I just control what I can control.”

Those things, according to Bachman, are his attitude, work ethic and effort on every snap.

The effort and consistency have been evident, but the attitude is that of a man hardened by the realities of the business, a player with a singular mission to dominate every opportunity.

“My mindset really going to this camp was, ‘I go dark,’ ” he said. “I’m in full kill mode, I’m taking it personally. … I try to finish every play, because my entire career, every practice for me, I know it could be my last because that’s the reality of it for me as an undrafted guy, a practice squad guy.”

Finding a home

Bachman hopes he has found his home with the Raiders. Six of the 10 regular-season games he has appeared in were last season with the organization, including his only start and only three catches.

He has grown even more comfortable with the new coaching staff.

“The difference between here and other places I’ve been is just having Pete (Carroll) and his staff give me that positive affirmation that they believe in me,” he said.

Bachman said his confidence is another major factor in his high level of play, but he also knows not to take anything for granted. He remembers times when a coach has circled him during a film session to point out his performance on a certain play and explain that’s the kind of player the team needs.

Then, he’s been cut the next day.

Sometimes, he’s been picked up immediately. Other times, he would sit on the couch hoping for one more call. All of the experiences have molded him.

They will also make it that much more sweet if this is the year he makes a roster out of training camp.

“It’s been one of the goals for a long time,” he said. “I take pride in my journey. I’m trying to be an inspiration to the next guy.

“… But like I said, there’s only so much that’s in my control. I control what I put on the field every day. I don’t make those decisions at the end of the day. So, I have to trust the people in our building to make those decisions.”

He’s at least making it a difficult one.

He's at least making it a difficult one.