Hill: Barry Odom’s return to town, good for closure as program moves on in good hands

UNLV coach Barry Odom returned to Las Vegas this week as coach of Purdue for Big Ten media days, offering a reminder of what was for the program and what is still to come.

UNLV head coach Barry Odom walks the sidelines at Oregon State during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Corvallis, Ore. UNLV won 33-25. (AP Photo/Mark Ylen)

UNLV head coach Barry Odom congratulates UNLV wide receiver Jacob De Jesus (21) on another great return against the San Diego State Aztecs during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV head coach Barry Odom yells at a referee during the NCAA college football game against UNR at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV head coach Barry Odom looks up at the video board during a review against Boise State in the first half of the Mountain West Championship NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won 21-7. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

UNLV head coach Barry Odom looks on from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Nevada Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Former UNLV coach Barry Odom was hit squarely in the face with a reminder of his old life when he arrived back in Las Vegas for Big Ten media day for his new job at Purdue.

Odom looked up at the wall of the house he still owns in town and saw a UNLV football poster that featured former Rebel stars Jackson Woodard, Jacob DeJesus, Ricky White III and Tiger Shanks, which immediately prompted him to hit the group text he participates in with those four players.

“I’ve stayed in touch with all of them, but it just made me think about what a great group they were,” Odom said. “They did absolutely everything we asked and it was one of the most rewarding experiences I’ve ever had in coaching. Those are lifelong relationships that I’ll have forever.”

It may have been one of his first real opportunities he had for closure considering how quickly he was gone after the Rebels lost a Mountain West title game that could have sent them to the College Football Playoff.

Two days later, Odom was off to figure out how to work a similar miracle at Purdue, and many of his players who made up the most successful stretch in program history were looking at their options.

It was a whirlwind period that left many UNLV fans lamenting what had just happened. How quickly their football program had risen to prominence and how it might be going away just as fast.

But now that the dust has settled, it should be fairly clear to UNLV fans that things likely will be OK and to let go of whatever lingering animosity there was about his departure.

Athletic director Erick Harper pulled a bit of a coup in somehow hiring an even more accomplished coach in Dan Mullen. Recruiting has gone well. Tickets are being sold and money is flowing in more freely than ever.

While many could see the pending mass departures from the Mountain West as a bad thing, it should give UNLV a path to a conference title every year and the potential for scoring an occasional playoff berth.

Even Odom feels his old program is in good hands.

“I’m so excited for Dan,” Odom said. “I know he’ll do a great job. He’s a terrific coach and a great person. I know he’s recruited really well and he’ll have them ready to play. I wish him the best and I’ll be following and watching. I know they moved that first game up to Week 0, so I’m sure they’re into camp and getting to work. I have a lot of respect for him and I know he’s going to do a heck of a job.”

Odom did a pretty darn good job here himself, even if some fans wish it would have been a longer relationship. While there may be a bitter taste, he and his players should be celebrated for bringing the program prominence and national recognition.

Woodard, White and Shanks are playing professionally. DeJesus is a first-team all-preseason pick in the ACC at Cal.

Some guys stayed around to play for Mullen. Some followed Odom to Purdue or found other programs to play for, but all of them share pride in what they were able to do at UNLV.

As they should.

Cornerback Tony Grimes is one of the players who went with Odom who was also back in town for media day.

“It feels amazing to be back,” he said. “I loved it here. Flying in last night and seeing the city, I really enjoyed it. It brought back a lot of memories for sure.

“It feels good to know I’m in the books (for what we did here). We made history and that will never be forgotten. I don’t care how many years down the line. They will never forget the UNLV 2024 team.”

It was an absolutely tremendous run, one that was incredibly improbable based on the program’s history. But Odom was probably never going to be a lifer here and that’s OK, even if he insists he and his family were bought in.

“We had a great two years here and it’s great to be back here,” he said. “It’s great to be here. At one point, we had a son at UNLV, a son at Faith Lutheran (High School) and a daughter at Cornerstone (Academy). So, we were entrenched in the community and Vegas was great to us in every way. With open arms. It gave us so much and we’ll always be thankful for that time.”

Most UNLV fans reciprocate that feeling. Those who don’t should probably come around.

He left the program in a good place, and it is now in position to rise to an even higher level.

Mullen’s first game is a few weeks away. It’s a good time to move on.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.