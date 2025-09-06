Hill: Boxing may have met its match with Dana White

The Canelo Alvarez-Terence Crawford fight feels like a throwback to boxing’s glory days, but it’s actually the dawn of a new era for the sport led by Dana White.

Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford exchange words as Dana White looks on during a press conference for their upcoming boxing match at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 27, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

It’s already starting to feel like a big fight week in Las Vegas.

Even though the massively anticipated scrap between Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez will take place at Allegiant Stadium as opposed to outdoors at Caesars Palace or even the MGM Grand Garden Arena, it still has that old-school vibe.

These are two of the most elite pugilists on the planet, perhaps with the title of best fighter of this generation looming larger than any of the multitude of belts on the line.

If the silly rumors of Las Vegas’ pending demise were even remotely true, this would be the type of event that could resurrect the city from the dead.

And it doesn’t even involve a YouTuber or a geriatric former champion laboring to catch his breath midway through the first round.

It’s legitimately two of the best real fighters in the world.

Perhaps this is what some of my former colleagues were talking about when they would scold me about the good old days when I first started in the business.

But this fight isn’t about turning back the clock. It’s the dawn of a new day.

Can boxing be fixed?

UFC president Dana White is an old-school boxing fan and has long sought a way to bring his marketing might and promotional genius to the sport that was his first love.

This will be his entry point, but it’s only the beginning.

White, backed by corporate behemoth TKO Group in an endeavor largely funded by Turki Alalshikh, has big plans for a sport that needs a lot of repairs.

And if anyone can fix it, it’s White.

But not everyone is going to be a fan of how he gets there.

Some will be uncomfortable with the influence of Saudi money. It’s unsettling at best.

Others aren’t going to like the erosion of the Ali Act, a federal law passed in 2000 to protect boxers from exploitative practices that probably needs to change significantly for Zuffa Boxing to make the kind of substantive impact it wants on the sport.

A bill is already working its way through Congress. There are some people with powerful political connections behind it. It’s going to pass because that’s how things work.

Changes would benefit fans

While the bullet points of additional fighter benefits on the revised bill look great, the devil might be in the details.

But the bottom line is Zuffa Boxing is going to be good for fans.

More big fights probably will be made. The pay-per-view model is probably on its way out. Those are good things for fans, and that does matter even if it all means the rich getting richer on the backs of the laborers. That includes the fighters at the top, by the way. They will continue to do very well, as they would in any system.

It’s a perspective some readers have shared with me, mostly as it pertains to the Raiders.

My natural instincts are to advocate for what’s best for the fighters, the ones putting their lives on the line for our entertainment. Just like I will never understand when fans take the side of management over players in labor negotiations and contract disputes in team sports.

But there was some clear feedback the last time I expressed that viewpoint.

Cold reality of sports

Several readers pointed out that fewer rights for players mean more of them will stay with their team, and fans won’t have to constantly see their favorites break their hearts and switch jerseys.

It’s a cold reality. And while it’s never a viewpoint I would endorse, it can’t be discounted. It actually feels gross.

But the fans matter, and regardless of how the sausage is made, Zuffa Boxing is likely to be very good for them.

And that means something.

If big-time boxing, our first professional sport in Las Vegas, is going to be relevant again, maybe something drastic needs to happen.

White and company are the ones to do it.

Unless, of course, you’re a fan who wants to keep going down the same track. Maybe we could get Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather Jr. to meet in the ring.

I’m sorry, what was that? It’s happening, you say?

You know what, maybe boxing can’t be saved.

Good luck, guys.

At least Saturday will be special.

