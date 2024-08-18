Hill: Do’s and don’ts for success and enjoyment in fantasy football

There are just as many ways to play fantasy football as there are different kinds of people who enjoy it, so here are a few basics as draft season starts to heat up.

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid looks on during the first half of an preseason NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Orchard Park, NY. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Fantasy football can be a great way to enhance the NFL viewing experience, particularly for those who struggle with the minutiae of a game when they have little to no vested interest.

It can also be an intense endeavor in which people drives themselves to panic attacks trying to predict which undrafted free agent running back might carve out enough of a role by late November to provide the extra fraction of a point that could turn a first-round playoff exit into a league championship.

It’s one of the beauties of fantasy football that the game attracts such a wide range of players.

The point is there are levels for everyone, so don’t be shy if you’ve wanted to get involved but weren’t sure if you should. You’ll be fine, and you will figure it out. Then the more you understand it, the more fun (and, of course, frustrating) it will become.

There are plenty of resources out there to help. We could use this space for specifics to help you win by trying to analyze who will be the No. 1 receiver for undefined pass-heavy offenses like Green Bay and Buffalo (Jayden Reed and Dalton Kincaid?) or pondering if this is the year Kyle Pitts breaks out (yes) or even breaking down the Chargers’ backfield (good luck).

If you have these answers, you will have a great chance to win your league. We’ll keep it a bit more basic with some do’s and don’ts whether you are an expert, or want to join an existing league, or start one from scratch with friends and family and make your debut.

Do’s and don’ts

Do: Get involved. Sundays (and Mondays, Thursdays and some Saturdays) are so much more entertaining when you participate in a fantasy league. Have you ever even lived until you need two field goals from your kicker in the fourth quarter of a Monday night game?

Also, it will help your knowledge and understanding of the NFL. I can’t even tell you how many people I’ve encountered even in the football business who don’t know the second running back of most teams in the league. Dead giveaway they aren’t fantasy players.

Don’t: Be “that” person. Whatever the stakes of your league, whether it be monetary (shame on you) or some sort of embarrassing act for the last-place player, make sure to pay your dues. Nothing can spoil a league, or even a friendship, quicker than being the welch.

Do: Know the league. There are so many variations of fantasy football now with so many different formats and scoring systems. So read the rules of each league and be familiar with them before your draft. One basic example is some leagues give a point for each reception, which would make a running back who catches passes far more valuable than one who is used more exclusively on handoffs.

But that’s a basic example. I know of a fairly high-stakes league in which one person figured out a loophole in some oddly written rules and then lawyers had to get involved. You don’t want that.

Don’t: Be afraid to experiment. Guillotine leagues are one of the best innovations to fantasy football in recent years. Vampire leagues are similar, but with a twist. Salary cap leagues remain my personal favorite even if they require more of a time commitment for the draft. Branch out and explore. You may find a new favorite way to play.

Do: Go with your gut. At least, to a certain extent. Rankings are fine to consult, but this is your team. Draft who you believe in. After all, you’re the one who will be watching and cheering for these players all year. Take the one you believe in, as long as you’re not strictly drafting with your heart.

Don’t: Be afraid to trash talk. Even leagues that are very serious should be fun. It’s why it’s more enjoyable to compete with people you know instead of random online leagues. You made a great pick in the draft or on the waiver wire that ends up securing a win over your co-worker? Let them know.

Relax

Several people asked Saturday afternoon what’s wrong with the Aces and why the Liberty are so much better than them now.

I had to check my calendar to make sure I hadn’t passed out and missed the last month of the regular season.

Settle down, people. It’s the regular season. This is a team that has been focused on winning a gold medal and then earning a third straight WNBA title. The regular season for the Aces is only about qualifying for the playoffs.

While I believe they will win another title, it’s not guaranteed. They very well could get dethroned.

But that’s not going to happen in August. So pump the brakes and stop declaring the season lost.

