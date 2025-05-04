Hill: Ex-Rebels WR enjoys one of ‘best weekends’ by chasing NFL dream

Former UNLV receiver Ricky White III is enjoying his first taste of the NFL — as he should after all the work he put in to make his goal a reality.

Hill: Raiders’ love affair with Jeanty seems too public to be real

Hill: Talent aside, Jeanty might have been wrong pick for Raiders

Hill: Kentucky Derby is overrated — and so are the jokes

UNLV wide receiver Ricky White III warms up before the vertical jump at UNLV football's Pro Day at the Fertitta Football Complex, which attracted scouts from all 32 NFL teams, on Monday, March 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV wide receiver Ricky White III runs the 40-yard dash during UNLV football's Pro Day at the Fertitta Football Complex, which attracted scouts from all 32 NFL teams, on Monday, March 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Former UNLV standout wide receiver Ricky White III is only two practices into his NFL career, and he’s already reaping the rewards of the grind it took to earn this opportunity.

“This has been one of the best weekends of my life,” the seventh-round pick told reporters after a Seattle Seahawks rookie practice Saturday. “It’s just such a blessing to get here and get to work.”

White should be enjoying this. He worked incredibly hard for the privilege of putting on an NFL jersey.

His immense ability is obvious to anyone who watched him play at UNLV or checked out his highlight reel. White put up great numbers and made an impact just about every time he put on any of the wide array of colorful Rebel jerseys.

But that’s not always enough. He was never one of those surefire NFL prospects. He could have accepted being a college star who just didn’t check enough boxes on paper to be a pro.

White isn’t one to settle, however.

Special teams ace

So he returned to school for one more season to increase his draft stock. A shy, soft-spoken player who lacks the diva gene of many other star receivers, White even studied interviews to gain a better understanding of how to talk to not only NFL talent evaluators, but to come across as more confident in media appearances.

When his 40-yard dash time was questioned, he worked with a speed coach to improve that element of his game (4.61 at the combine), even though he’s plenty fast in pads on the field.

And perhaps most importantly for his coaches in Seattle, he asked to play special teams in his final year at UNLV.

But it wasn’t just some token request for his draft resume. White did what he always does and dove in the deep end until he was the best swimmer in the pool.

White hung on every word of special teams coach James Shibest and became one of the most dangerous punt blockers in the nation. That work didn’t just help him get to the NFL, it’s going to be what gets him on the field and keeps him on a roster.

“I’m definitely going to be on special teams,” said White, who made a catch on a deep ball in a practice clip posted by the team on social media. “I want to be on all special teams.

“It’s really just a want-to mentality that comes behind it. Just having that savviness, going out there and competing. And actually having the technique and details be coached to you and applying it to your game. I want to thank (Shibest). He taught me so much, and I took the game and ran with it and applied it to my game.”

White specifically mentioned learning to chase the hip of the end man on the line of scrimmage for the most direct route to blocking a punt, but this isn’t about those minute details.

It’s about how dedicated White has been to earning this opportunity and how rewarding it is to have watched him will that dream into reality.

‘A great feeling’

“Just being in the club of the NFL (is what has made this weekend so great),” White said Saturday. “Getting a chance to practice in a facility like this. Being out there competing, learning new plays, meeting new guys. It’s a great feeling.”

He brought his parents, two sisters and girlfriend with him to Seattle to experience his first taste of life in the NFL, which has given him a strong support system off the field.

White also brought an on-field friend, as UNLV teammate Jackson Woodard is getting his first taste of the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Seahawks. It’s a similarly rewarding story of watching a good kid do all the right things to make himself a pro even if his measurables weren’t those of a first-round physical freak.

White’s glad to have the linebacker by his side at the next level.

“It’s really crazy how God works in mysterious ways,” he said after two practices. “We’re feeding off each other’s energy. Seeing him make plays yesterday and today is just a great feeling.”

Horsing around

The Kentucky Derby remains one of the most overrated televised sporting events in America, and Saturday was no exception.

A day at the track is fantastic. It’s just not a great TV show. And, no, this isn’t about being bitter about Sandman finishing three spots back of hitting the superfecta.

But perhaps the worst part about Saturday’s edition was everyone on social media making the same jokes over and over about the profession when the favorite, Journalism, came up short for bettors.

“Sovereignty defeats Journalism. Tale as old as time.”

“Rough year for Journalism.”

“A dark day for Journalism.”

“You don’t get into journalism to make money.”

OK, some of them are pretty funny.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.