Hill: Former Raiders cornerback vows he has changed, wants new job

Cornerback Jack Jones, who has not been able to find a new team after his April release from the Raiders, is hoping for another chance in the NFL.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones scores after intercepting a pass and running it back for a touchdown as Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) watches during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins (27) is tackled by Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

There’s a reason former Raiders cornerback Jack Jones sat down for an extensive interview with a popular national podcast that was released this week.

He wants a job.

A highlight film that backs up an immense amount of talent just hasn’t been enough to get him one, so now Jones is trying to rectify his image.

He’s starting by attempting to take responsibility for why things haven’t worked out at his first two stops in the NFL.

“It’s me. It’s nothing else,” Jones said on “The Pivot.” “Playing in the NFL is a privilege, and if you don’t take advantage of that privilege, you’re going to lose it in a heartbeat.

“… I just can’t wait to prove myself to the next team. I’m working out every day, just going hard and ready to prove myself and show that I am who I say I am, not who they say I am.”

Helped by Pierce

He knows he has some work to do to convince teams he has changed enough to give him that shot.

Jones has remained unemployed since he was released by the Raiders in April. He joined the Raiders in 2023 after he had been released by the Patriots midway through that season, just a year after they selected him in the fourth round and eventually made him a starter.

Even though he has given up some big plays, often as a result of getting too aggressive trying to add to his impressive highlight reel, the fact it hasn’t worked out with either of his two NFL teams has little to do with his play on the field.

Jones was famously arrested when loaded guns were found in his carry-on bag at Logan Airport during his time in New England. He was released from the Patriots after repeated violations of team rules.

While the weapons charges were eventually dismissed as part of a plea deal, the reputational damage has followed him around. So has an arrest for his participation in a break-in at a Panda Express in California just months after he had been dismissed from the USC football team for academic issues in 2018.

Each time there has been trouble, another chance has popped up. That has typically been in the form of Antonio Pierce.

The former Raiders coach has been a mentor to Jones since coaching him in high school at Long Beach Poly. Pierce was on the staff at Arizona State and reached out to Jones when he was at a junior college getting his grades right, eventually bringing him to Tempe.

Then Pierce was the coach of the Raiders when the team signed Jones after he was released by the Patriots.

‘I’m here for ball’

But Pierce is out of work now, so Jones doesn’t have that safety net. Jones must instead convince someone else to take a chance on him.

“I’m here for ball,” he said of what he would tell prospective employers. “All the outside noise that I’m pretty sure they’re hearing that Jack is hanging out with the wrong group or Jack doesn’t always make the right decisions, I’m going to be there and prove it wrong. I’ll show up every day, put on my hard hat, close my mouth and get to work.”

That’s not what happened with the Raiders. While he has not been in any legal trouble in several years, word around the organization is that Jones was difficult to manage on a day-to-day basis even with the presence of Pierce.

To be fair, Jones was always honest, open and respectful in our dealings. He also made plays on the field and was mostly liked by his teammates. But there were ups and downs, an issue he insists will get ironed out.

“It’s the day-to-day. It’s about being consistent,” he said. “I have to do that by showing up and proving it. I could sit here and tell you I’ll be perfect all day, that I’ll go 10-for-10 always. But without the work and effort and consistency, it’s all talk. I’m just going to show up and prove it. Whatever team needs a corner is going to give me an opportunity, and I’m going to show up and prove it every day. I’m going to be the best guy on the field and the best guy in the film room.”

In the interview, Jones sounded concerned about not having football. The sport was his first love, and he credits it for keeping himself from going down a dark path. He said he’s willing to play in a minor league just to prove himself and welcomed even a practice squad opportunity where he could get in a building and show his true self.

Jones now has a family and he’s not difficult to root for, but that only goes so far. He’s probably going to get another chance.

Let’s hope he makes the most of it, because those are quickly running out.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.