Hill: Gorman football star, Kobe Bryant’s nephew, shines in 2 sports

Bishop Gorman defensive back Jett Washington (5) runs back n interception against Arbor View during the first half of their Class 5A Division I football state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman wing Jett Washington (2) struggles to move the ball against Mojave defense during a class 5A boys basketball state championship game between Mojave and Bishop Gorman at Cox Pavilion Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman wing Jett Washington (2) looks for an open teammate during a class 5A boys basketball state championship game between Mojave and Bishop Gorman at Cox Pavilion Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

There’s no doubt Bishop Gorman star athlete Jett Washington’s future is on the football field, where he is the nation’s best safety and a top 20 recruit overall, with offers to essentially every major college program in the country.

He just so happens to be an outstanding basketball player, too, which is probably not a surprising side note for the nephew of Kobe Bryant.

Washington followed up his tremendous football season, one in which he starred in the state title game, by putting up 21 points and nine rebounds in the Class 5A state championship basketball game Friday night at Cox Pavilion.

He came up particularly big in a pivotal third-quarter stretch when the game was tied, reeling off nine straight points to help the Gaels pull away for a 71-59 victory.

“I just love winning championships because of what it represents as a team,” he said of taking his game to another level in big situations, including a key interception in the football title game.

“Just knowing your team needs you in those moments and that’s why you’ve put all the work in, I was confident in myself.”

Listens to who matters

But while the concept of kids playing multiple sports is nothing new, Washington’s feats are a bit unique in an era of specialization.

There is undoubtedly pressure on him to focus on football, as he will be worth millions of dollars to whichever school is lucky enough to be selected by him after next season. He will fortunately also be able to capitalize on some of those financial opportunities in college under the new rules, as long as he stays healthy.

He admitted there has been some external pressure to stay off the basketball court, but not among those with opinions he cares most about.

“I have a great circle around me with my family and friends that just keep telling me to go out there and do what I want to do,” said Washington, whose first sport was basketball. “I started playing so young and I’ve always loved it, so they tell me there’s no reason to stop doing something I love so much.”

A beaming Washington, who wears No. 2 in honor of his late cousin Gianna Bryant, with whom he was close, took a moment from the celebration on the floor to scan the packed Cox Pavilion stands and acknowledge his family and friends.

“They have been with me every step of the way, every moment of my life,” he said. “Good days, bad days, finding them is always important.”

It was also vital for the Gorman basketball team and coach Grant Rice to have him out there. While the football team was dominant against in-state competition and cruised to every victory, the basketball team needed his contributions to win a second straight title.

Not that the margin of victory matters to Washington.

“Every win is hard,” he said. “Every team comes out to play us, and I always put in the same amount of work regardless, so I think that’s what it is. The work you put in is what makes it a challenge.”

Much was put on his shoulders Friday. The Gaels’ game plan centered on beating Mojave’s trap by getting Washington the ball in the high post and letting him attack quickly, either getting to the rim or kicking the ball out to the corners and wings.

It worked to perfection.

“He’s won three football state championships and player of the year, but he loves basketball,” Rice said. “It’s in his blood. Practice is fun for him. Games are fun. Getting shots up is fun. But he means so much to us with his leadership. We know we won’t see him for the full year with all of his football commitments, but whenever we can have him, we love it.”

‘He’s a winner’

Washington’s certainly not the typical football player just trying to play basketball. As he puts it, he’s just a kid who loves the game.

“He’s an athlete,” Rice said. “He’s both a basketball and football player. Sure, he puts a little more time into football, and it’s probably his future. But if he wanted to put the focus on basketball, he’s absolutely a Division I player as well. He’s got that mentality. He’s a winner. He comes from that winning attitude, and we’re just so fortunate to have him.”

Rice may have to put up a fight to have him next season. The trend is for college football programs to work with top recruits to enroll early and get a head start on their freshman season by participating in spring camp.

If that does happen with Washington, his Gorman basketball career ended on quite a high note Friday.

But the joy and passion he exhibited suggest there may be a battle in store for anyone who tries to keep him off the basketball floor next year.

