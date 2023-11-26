Hill: Gorman should move to California football league

Bishop Gorman won another state football title Tuesday. The Gaels should find a way to compete with top California schools and leave Nevada public schools alone.

Bishop Gorman’s Brayton Correa celebrates a key play during the second half of a Class 5A Division I high school football state championship game against Liberty at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman won yet another state title in blowout fashion Tuesday and once again drove home the irrefutable point that it has the best football program in the state.

There’s really not much point in disputing it. There’s probably not much point in contesting it, either.

Plenty of ideas have been floated over the past few years to solve the conundrum of having one private school competing for a title against a bunch of public schools with huge restrictions facing them. Something should be figured out.

How is it fair to Gorman to just continue drubbing overmatched opponents? It can’t be very rewarding.

While logistics would be an issue and rules would have to be rewritten, I’ve always believed there should be a compromise reached in which Gorman could compete in Southern California’s Trinity League.

It would provide the Gaels’ college-bound athletes with far greater competition and help their development, while also giving Southern Nevada public school players a chance to achieve a state championship on a level playing field.

It’s better for everyone. And Mater Dei coach Frank McManus, who passionately called for a game against Bishop Gorman this weekend, would get his wish on a regular basis.

Mater Dei football coach Frank McManus calls out Bishop Gorman of Las Vegas from the championship podium. He yells into the mic: “We’ll lace ‘em up and play anywhere.” — Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) November 25, 2023

