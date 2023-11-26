45°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Adam Hill

Hill: Gorman should move to California football league

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 25, 2023 - 8:11 pm
 
Bishop Gorman’s Brayton Correa celebrates a key play during the second half of a Class 5 ...
Bishop Gorman’s Brayton Correa celebrates a key play during the second half of a Class 5A Division I high school football state championship game against Liberty at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman won yet another state title in blowout fashion Tuesday and once again drove home the irrefutable point that it has the best football program in the state.

There’s really not much point in disputing it. There’s probably not much point in contesting it, either.

Plenty of ideas have been floated over the past few years to solve the conundrum of having one private school competing for a title against a bunch of public schools with huge restrictions facing them. Something should be figured out.

How is it fair to Gorman to just continue drubbing overmatched opponents? It can’t be very rewarding.

While logistics would be an issue and rules would have to be rewritten, I’ve always believed there should be a compromise reached in which Gorman could compete in Southern California’s Trinity League.

It would provide the Gaels’ college-bound athletes with far greater competition and help their development, while also giving Southern Nevada public school players a chance to achieve a state championship on a level playing field.

It’s better for everyone. And Mater Dei coach Frank McManus, who passionately called for a game against Bishop Gorman this weekend, would get his wish on a regular basis.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

MOST READ: Nevada Preps
1
3 takeaways from prep football: New format leads to new champs
3 takeaways from prep football: New format leads to new champs
2
‘Legacy speaks for itself’: Gorman rolls to another state title — PHOTOS
‘Legacy speaks for itself’: Gorman rolls to another state title — PHOTOS
3
Hill: Gorman should move to California football league
Hill: Gorman should move to California football league
4
Girls basketball preview: Centennial starts season down 3 starters
Girls basketball preview: Centennial starts season down 3 starters
5
Centennial starts fast, claims 1st football state title — PHOTOS
Centennial starts fast, claims 1st football state title — PHOTOS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Hill: Catching up with the man who saw UNLV’s league title coming
Hill: Catching up with the man who saw UNLV’s league title coming
Liberty faces Bishop Gorman for state title, looks to ‘shock the world’
Liberty faces Bishop Gorman for state title, looks to ‘shock the world’
No. 1 Gorman on verge of another football state, national title
No. 1 Gorman on verge of another football state, national title
Gorman, Coronado volleyball gear up for 5A state tournament
Gorman, Coronado volleyball gear up for 5A state tournament
Powerhouse quartet playing for 5A girls soccer state title
Powerhouse quartet playing for 5A girls soccer state title
3 takeaways from prep football: New format leads to new champs
3 takeaways from prep football: New format leads to new champs