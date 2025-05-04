73°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Adam Hill

Hill: Kentucky Derby is overrated — and so are the jokes

Sovereignty, right, ridden by Junior Alvarado, crosses the finish line to win the 151st running ...
Sovereignty, right, ridden by Junior Alvarado, crosses the finish line to win the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby horse race followed by Journalism, ridden by Umberto Rispoli, at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
More Stories
UNLV wide receiver Ricky White III runs the 40-yard dash during UNLV football's Pro Day at the ...
Hill: Ex-Rebels WR enjoys one of ‘best weekends’ by chasing NFL dream
Hill: A 310-pound wildcat QB? Raiders draft versatile class
Hill: Talent aside, Jeanty might have been wrong pick for Raiders
Raiders coach Pete Carroll and General Manager John Spytek listen to reporters questions during ...
Hill: Raiders’ love affair with Jeanty seems too public to be real
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 3, 2025 - 7:49 pm
 

The Kentucky Derby remains one of the most overrated televised sporting events in America, and Saturday was no exception.

A day at the track is fantastic. It’s just not a great TV show. And, no, this isn’t about being bitter about Sandman finishing three spots back of hitting the superfecta.

But perhaps the worst part about Saturday’s edition was everyone on social media making the same jokes over and over about the profession when the favorite, Journalism, came up short for bettors.

“Sovereignty defeats Journalism. Tale as old as time.”

“Rough year for Journalism.”

“A dark day for Journalism.”

“You don’t get into journalism to make money.”

OK, some of them are pretty funny.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES