Hill: Kentucky Derby is overrated — and so are the jokes

A day at the track is fantastic. But the Kentucky Derby just doesn’t make for a great TV show. And when will the journalists stop joking about Journalism?

Sovereignty, right, ridden by Junior Alvarado, crosses the finish line to win the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby horse race followed by Journalism, ridden by Umberto Rispoli, at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

The Kentucky Derby remains one of the most overrated televised sporting events in America, and Saturday was no exception.

A day at the track is fantastic. It’s just not a great TV show. And, no, this isn’t about being bitter about Sandman finishing three spots back of hitting the superfecta.

But perhaps the worst part about Saturday’s edition was everyone on social media making the same jokes over and over about the profession when the favorite, Journalism, came up short for bettors.

“Sovereignty defeats Journalism. Tale as old as time.”

“Rough year for Journalism.”

“A dark day for Journalism.”

“You don’t get into journalism to make money.”

OK, some of them are pretty funny.

