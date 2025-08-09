Hill: NFL journey comes full circle in Las Vegas for Raiders rookie

Raiders defensive lineman Treven Ma’ae once thought he was moving to Las Vegas to finish high school. But the city has now become a major part of his life.

Hill: Barry Odom’s return to town, good for closure as program moves on in good hands

Hill: Keep your outdated opinions about Las Vegas in the past, Matt Rhule

Raiders defensive end Andre Carter II (99), defensive tackle Tank Booker (73), defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) and defensive tackle Treven Ma'ae (68) stretch with teammates during the first day of training camp on Wednesday, July 22, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders defensive tackle Treven Ma'ae (68), cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) and cornerback Greedy Vance Jr. (41) warm up with teammates during the first day of training camp on Wednesday, July 22, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll greets defensive tackle Treven Ma'ae (68) as he stretches with teammates during the first day of training camp on Wednesday, July 22, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Treven Ma’ae thought he was coming to Las Vegas for his senior year of high school back in 2018 solely for the chance to expand his recruiting profile and prepare for big-time college football with a season at Bishop Gorman.

He never even dreamed he would not only find love, but potentially a place to start his NFL journey seven years later.

The city has certainly become very meaningful to him and his wife Tiani, a Faith Lutheran High alum.

“This is so special,” the defensive lineman said after a big performance in his Raiders debut Thursday night. “Vegas is near and dear to my heart. My time at Gorman was a blessing and Vegas is the place me and my wife met. We’re high school sweethearts. I had no clue I’d end up here, but it means everything to me.”

Ma’ae raised eyebrows with his big effort against the host Seahawks, blocking a kick and recording a key sack late that gave the Raiders one last chance for a victory in what ended as a 23-23 preseason tie.

It was a very loud performance by a very quiet kid, whose ferocious effort on the field belies his humble, polite demeanor.

Ma’ae certainly made an impression on his coach.

“I thought Treven had two huge plays in the game,” coach Pete Carroll said. “The big sack, but also he blocked a kick. Told me he never blocked a kick in his life. Welcome to the NFL.”

It’s the kind of performance Ma’ae knew he needed as he continues to fight for a roster spot in his rookie season.

“I’m proud of what I put on tape,” he said. “There are things to clean up. Some plays I wish I could have back and mistakes I made, but I’m proud of the finish.”

He should be just as proud of the journey. The move from Kapolei High School to Bishop Gorman was a difficult one that involved moving away from friends and family for his final three semesters, but it paid off as the quantity and quality of his college offers dramatically increased and he ended up at Oregon.

Ma’ae entered the transfer portal after graduating in four years from Oregon and played his final two years at Baylor, where he says he became a better player, better person and better husband as he reconnected with his faith.

It also made him love the game again after battling some mental challenges throughout college, a passion that drove him to attack the draft process.

That included attending not only Big 12 Pro Day, but also a local pro day for draft hopefuls in Las Vegas.

If that sounds like a familiar story, it’s the same process by which the Raiders found potential starting defensive tackle Jonah Laulu last year in what is becoming very fruitful scouting ground for the organization.

Laulu showed up at the local pro day again this year and spoke with Ma’ae, who shares a similar story.

“As luck would have it, I talked to him that day,” Ma’ae said. “He told me to take it seriously because it means something, and I did it. He was absolutely right.

“I knew that was my opportunity to make an impression.”

He did it again Thursday night, making the most of the chances he got in the game. Still, it’s an uphill battle to make the team in a very deep defensive line room that got even more crowded with last week’s trade for Thomas Booker IV.

Ma’ae, however, showed he’s up to the challenge when the lights go on.

“It feels amazing,” he said. “On the top of the world.”

He realizes there is still more to prove and he plans to do that every day as long as he remains in the organization.

“For me, when the coaches ask me to jump, I just want to see how high,” he said. “I just want to play fast, play physical, play violent and do my job.”

The fact he gets to do it in Las Vegas for now only makes it more special.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.