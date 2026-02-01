Hill: NIAA has a Bishop Gorman problem. But what is the solution?

It’s obvious the dominance of Bishop Gorman’s football program has created a major headache for the NIAA. Finding an agreeable solution is proving far more difficult.

Bishop Gorman players pose for photos with the trophy after defeating Arbor View to win the Open Division NIAA state football championship game on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

It is becoming clear that the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association has a Bishop Gorman problem when it comes to football.

While it’s an issue that has long existed, it is reaching a boiling point.

A hastily conceived and sketchily enacted overhaul of the system in November has been rescinded through “divine intervention” from the Archdiocese of Las Vegas in the form of threatened legal action.

The NIAA Board of Control wisely voted to reverse course because the process by which the changes were made was going to be a problem if the courts got involved.

Those changes called for the creation of a 10-team open division that would require Bishop Gorman to play nine league games and drastically reduce the Gaels’ national profile, which would have theoretically either diluted their talent pool or chased them from competing for the state title.

But that’s not happening, at least this year. It’s back to a four-team open division state tournament that will almost certainly include Bishop Gorman and may incentivize teams to tank their way out of the top four so as to have a chance to win a state championship.

Essentially, we are back to where we started last year — with a system that doesn’t seem sustainable as it was the one that caused such outrage from parents and local principals that the attempted overhaul was set into place.

In fact, the reversal set the wheels in motion for many of the other schools in the district to at least threaten an exploration of withdrawing from the NIAA.

It’s an understandable outrage, but that solution probably isn’t realistic.

‘Juggernaut’ program

The Gaels have a juggernaut program that attracts not only the best talent in the city but from around the country. Their backups would probably win the state title, so any other programs that end up slotted with them in a state tournament essentially start the season with no path to a trophy.

But they are a part of the NIAA, and it can be argued their presence dramatically increases the football profile for the region, raising the bar for competition and generating exposure for other players around Southern Nevada that may otherwise never be seen by recruiters.

The problem, if you believe there is one, is obvious. The solution? Good luck.

But we just can’t keep doing this every two years, or in this latest case, every few months. There has to be a lasting compromise.

A series of changes has been proposed over the years. Some have been implemented. Others were never practical.

Some were just pipe dreams, like my long-standing belief the Trinity League in Southern California should extend an invite and create a conference that could land a major national television deal.

I’m standing by this even though the logistical and practical issues have been pointed out time and again.

This doesn’t seem likely to happen, however. So now is the time for ideas. Any ideas. My inbox is open.

Possible solutions?

One school of thought is to take another look at allowing athletes to attend the school of their choosing, which could help build some other programs.

But drastic ideas also need to be considered.

Just spitballing here, but what about a two-team open division tournament which would almost certainly pit Gorman against the other top team from the area. The title game could be played the week after the regular season with the winner declared the open division champion and the loser could be placed back into the 5A playoffs with what essentially amounts to a first-round bye. That would allow them to still play for a state title.

Another plan was pitched to me by my colleague Alex Wright, who knows this subject as well as anyone and whose opinion I respect on these issues.

Gorman could remain in the NIAA as an affiliate member and play any schedule it chooses throughout the season. Then the open division playoffs could take place with Gorman excluded from the field and the eventual state champion could then play the Gaels in essentially a bowl game for some ultimate state title.

That may require a tweak to California rules to allow its powerhouse programs to play an affiliate member from another state, though.

Is this all crazy? Maybe.

But the alternative seems to be chaos where nobody outside Bishop Gorman or the church are satisfied.

It’s time to start thinking outside the box on this one.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.