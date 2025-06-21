Hill: Podcast shows why Raiders lineman could emerge as team leader

Raiders lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson is embracing his opportunities on the microphone, an attribute that could be a sign of good things to come on the field.

Raiders guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) addresses the media after organized team activities at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders center Jackson Powers-Johnson took a break from the sun and fun of a Hawaiian vacation this week to step into a role with which he is growing increasingly comfortable.

The second-year pro filled in as a guest host on teammate Maxx Crosby’s podcast, “The Rush.”

Powers-Johnson absolutely crushed it in place of Crosby.

His performance should come as no surprise to anyone who has been paying attention to his young career. But it also provided a glimpse into why he has a chance to be very good in the NFL.

We’ll get to that.

Powers-Johnson last year became the rare example of a rookie who shines as one of the best interview subjects in an NFL locker room. Typically, first-year players are shy and unwilling to open up out of fear or stepping out of line in some way.

The former Oregon standout, however, embraced the role of almost a de facto spokesman for a mostly quiet and reserved offensive line, especially when the group was struggling and looking for answers.

A natural

Powers-Johnson is naturally charismatic and humorous, but it’s his confidence that stands out.

While all of those qualities have translated and given him a head start in his fledgling broadcasting career, they would go to waste if not for the most important skill he has displayed.

Powers-Johnson is willing to put in the work. He could have easily flipped on the webcam and microphone and just started talking. Remember, he was on vacation in Hawaii.

Frankly, it’s what most people in that position would have done.

But that’s not really in his nature.

Powers-Johnson was engaged as the conversation veered from offseason plans to golf to football. And he was prepared. It was reminiscent of when Powers-Johnson appeared on the draft-night livestream of the podcast and came with notes on most of the top prospects and draft needs for each team in the league.

He certainly didn’t have to do that, but Powers-Johnson hasn’t really done anything halfway so far in his career.

It’s a really good sign. He has all the potential in the world, and all indications are that he’s willing to do what it takes to fulfill it.

Does his performance in interviews or on a podcast do anything to help him get there? No, not really. But it’s his approach that speaks much louder than the actual words he delivers into the microphone.

Perhaps that’s why Powers-Johnson is already emerging as a team leader despite just entering his second season.

Becoming a leader

He told a story on the podcast about hosting a barbecue at his house for the team’s incoming players, an event during which he wanted to mix fun with some open and honest conversations about rookie expectations.

Powers-Johnson was encouraged when receiver Jack Bech announced around 7:30 p.m. that he was leaving to go home and study his playbook. Powers-Johnson was even more impressed when that triggered a mass exodus of teammates who didn’t want to be outworked in the classroom.

It’s leadership encouraging leadership, and it’s the culture coach Pete Carroll is trying to instill in the team.

“I think it starts with doing everything right all the time,” Powers-Johnson said during organized team activities of what it takes to become a leader. “I’ve had a lot of great mentorships in that. I’ve been with Maxx all offseason and seeing how he handles things and trying to manage that as much as possible. I also got vets in the room with Alex Cappa and Kolton Miller, so seeing how they lead, seeing how they go and just trying to replicate that.

“Going into my second year, trying to find my place and where that is, but just being myself.”

So far, that’s been pretty good. Both in the studio and, far more importantly, on the field.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.