Hill: Raiders lineman’s switch shows how new coaching staff listens

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce and his staff have drawn praise for their willingness to listen to players. That has been especially helpful for one offensive lineman.

Raiders center Andre James (68) and guard Dylan Parham (66) listen to a coach during the second day of Raiders training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Costa Mesa, CA. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

COSTA MESA, Calif. — It’s easy when trying to praise one coaching staff over another to say something cliche like it is more communicative and open to discussion.

That could mean a lot of different things.

I would certainly prefer to play for a coaching staff that would listen to my ideas about shorter practices, more junk food in the cafeteria and just letting me do whatever I want whenever I want.

But while I might publicly praise such a staff, those things probably aren’t going to lead to better production on the field.

A better example of a regime’s willingness to listen is the case of Raiders starting right guard Dylan Parham.

Yes, right guard. He’s finally back where he has probably belonged since entering the league, largely as a result of an open line of communication.

Forced to go left

Parham was a third-round pick out of Memphis in 2022, part of the first draft class of coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler.

There was some question as to whether he would play center or guard, but Parham was just happy to be in the league. He was pressed into duty at center and right guard early in the season and was then asked before Week 5 to move to left guard.

“I was young in the league, so I was just doing what my team needed me to do,” Parham said this week.

He had no idea at the time that he would remain the starter at left guard for 29 of the next 30 games, with a spot start at center in place of an injured Andre James in Week 15 last year.

But Parham has always been a better fit on the right side, where he finished his college career and is more comfortable.

He made that case during his exit interview at the end of last season to Antonio Pierce, and the wheels were in motion.

When Parham returned for organized team activities, the conversation continued with new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and new offensive line coach James Cregg, who were brought in once Pierce was named the full-time coach and Tom Telesco was named general manager.

“It was a great opportunity to have that conversation, and it was a good back and forth,” Parham said. “We tried it at OTAs, and they said, ‘It looks good and you feel comfortable, so let’s try it.’ Once they liked what they saw, they said, ‘OK, let’s roll with it.’ ”

Parham has been locked in on the right side throughout training camp.

“It’s been more natural,” he said. “I’m excited to be back in that position. I feel like going back to where I’m most comfortable. It will work out great.”

Parham’s also excited to be lining up next to his 2022 draft classmate Thayer Munford, who has been holding down the starting right tackle job.

“We were roommates when we first came in, so the first couple months in the league we were just constantly talking about plays and all the little things we had to work on,” Parham said. “It’s a great opportunity for both of us. Last year, there were a few times he ended up at left tackle and we were side-by-side. There have just been a lot of moments leading up to this, so it’s really been an easy transition.”

Stick to football

While Parham’s move to the right side is a result of the coaches listening to their players, it’s not always a pleasurable experience to hear what comes out of their mouths.

There is a tradition of rookies being forced to sing at team meetings, and apparently this year’s draft class is musically challenged.

“None of them can sing,” running back Ameer Abdullah said. “They are all God awful, so it’s good they found football.”

Punter AJ Cole referred to the collective musical performances of the rookies as “absolutely pitiful.”

Running back Dylan Laube has apparently been the best of a bad bunch. According to sources, he sang Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ on a Prayer.”

Pierce took note of a different performance, one that surprised him a bit in terms of song selection, as a kid from Ohio attempted to rap a song by a late star from Brooklyn who was killed in Los Angeles four years ago.

“It’s funny because (linebacker Tommy Eichenberg) sang Pop Smoke for his rookie intro, and that was an interesting song topic,” Pierce said. “But, I mean, he has a little confidence about him, he got a little swag about him. It was cool to watch that.”

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.