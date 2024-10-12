Hill: UNLV defensive star more lucky than good. Just ask him.

Jackson Woodard is having one of the best seasons any UNLV defensive player has ever put together — in the eyes of everyone but him.

UNLV linebacker Jackson Woodard (7) attempts to tackle Syracuse Orange running back LeQuint Allen Jr. (1), but could not reel him in, resulting in the Syracuse Orange winning 44-41 in overtime at Allegiant Stadium, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

All of UNLV linebacker Jackson’s Woodard’s eye-popping stats and game-changing plays are all lies.

Just ask him.

By any metric, Woodard is doing absurd things on the football field for a Rebels team that is having a historic season. In addition to filling up the box score, he is the heart and soul of the defense and an emotional leader in the locker room.

Yet he remains uncomfortable acknowledging what has become so obvious to anyone who has watched the team play.

“I have to be better,” the Mountain West’s preseason co-defensive player of the year and likely solo postseason winner of that award said late Friday just outside Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah.

Woodard’s Rebels had just secured a 50-34 victory over Utah State. The senior from Arkansas had a decent game.

The usual 12 tackles. Two interceptions. One fumble recovery. Three pass breakups. Probably picked up the equipment after the game and handed out water, too.

But to hear him tell it, he just happened to wander into the right place at the right time on a few occasions.

“My teammates are incredible,” Woodard said. “Charles Correa knocks the ball out in the first half, and I’m just there to jump on it. I didn’t do anything on that play. Cam Oliver makes a heck of a play on the receiver, and it pops up and the ball just comes right to me. I just play as hard as I can and do my part. My guys made plays, and luckily, I was able to find the ball.”

Showing humility when discussing a game with a reporter isn’t unique. Many athletes default to that mode to not come across too cocky.

But the words carry a bit more weight when watching Woodard, an Academic All-American and Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year nominee, play the game.

His biggest celebrations are saved for when teammates make plays, and the most emotion he shows is when he falls short of his own expectations.

His own worst critic

Take Friday night, when Woodard was demonstrably angry with himself for being unable to secure a pair of interceptions and instead settling for pass breakups late in a blowout win.

Woodard dropped a potential interception the previous week against Syracuse that could have changed the outcome. Even though he made 14 tackles and an interception in that game and UNLV may not have even been close without him, Woodard couldn’t help but feel he let his guys down.

He never wants it to happen again.

“I don’t know if you remember last week, but that’s why (I was upset with myself Friday),” he said. “It obviously sucks. It burned me. It was the same position as last week, so I have to keep working on low balls and just being better overall.

“I can’t afford to drop picks like that. I’ve worked too hard to put myself in a position like that to drop it, and I know I’m better than that. I don’t care what the score is, I have to do better for my teammates.”

UNLV coach Barry Odom brought Woodard with him from Arkansas and knew how frustrated the linebacker would be with himself for not finishing the plays Friday.

“It speaks to his competitive spirit and what kind of guy he is,” Odom said. “He expects to make every play, and when you think like that, there are going to be frustrations at some point.”

Woodard gets even more annoyed watching himself play while studying tape each week.

“I’m really critical, and I see on film what I can do better,” he said. “I can always be better, and I need to be better for my teammates. And I will. I’ll work and get better.”

Getting faster

It’s certainly not an opinion shared by most observers. Woodard has been conference defensive player of the week three times already this season. He was the national defensive player of the week after UNLV beat Houston in the opener.

Woodard is having a sensational season. He dedicated himself to getting faster this offseason, and it has made him an even better player. The work he put in, even after a great junior year, is obvious.

No surprise, he deflects credit elsewhere.

Strength and conditioning coach Jeff Fish “is incredible,” Woodard said. “I said I wanted to add speed, and he’s done everything that it takes. Doing extra work with me all the time. I owe a lot to him.”

The Rebels have reaped the rewards. They are probably willing to call it even, but no chance Woodard is keeping track of the tab.

Up next

Who: UNLV at Oregon State

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Reser Stadium, Corvallis, Ore.

TV: CW

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)