Raiders’ Josh Jacobs on Pro Bowl: ‘This (expletive) is stupid’
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs isn’t a fan of Pro Bowl week, particularly the daily obligations for the players who have been selected to participate.
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs isn’t a big fan of the new Pro Bowl format.
“This (expletive) is stupid,” he said Saturday. “They need to figure out a way to make this make sense because I don’t enjoy this. We’re just kind of here. They need to figure it out.”
Jacobs was at Allegiant Stadium for a gathering of the league’s top talent for an AFC team photo, followed by a bit of a walkthrough practice for Sunday’s flag football games.
He said the week is often billed as a way for players to take a break as a reward for their stellar seasons and even take their families on a vacation, but the obligations throughout the week tend to stack up and limit the enjoyment.
The Pro Bowl Games, a competition format that includes a series of events including dodgeball and a water balloon toss, leads up to a series of flag football games Sunday to determine a winner between the AFC and NFC.
This is the first year for the new format, which replaces the traditional full-contact all-star games of the past that often saw minimal contact between players coming off a long, grueling season.
