Raiders’ Josh Jacobs on Pro Bowl: ‘This (expletive) is stupid’

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs isn’t a fan of Pro Bowl week, particularly the daily obligations for the players who have been selected to participate.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) looks for room to run against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs isn’t a big fan of the new Pro Bowl format.

“This (expletive) is stupid,” he said Saturday. “They need to figure out a way to make this make sense because I don’t enjoy this. We’re just kind of here. They need to figure it out.”

Jacobs was at Allegiant Stadium for a gathering of the league’s top talent for an AFC team photo, followed by a bit of a walkthrough practice for Sunday’s flag football games.

He said the week is often billed as a way for players to take a break as a reward for their stellar seasons and even take their families on a vacation, but the obligations throughout the week tend to stack up and limit the enjoyment.

The Pro Bowl Games, a competition format that includes a series of events including dodgeball and a water balloon toss, leads up to a series of flag football games Sunday to determine a winner between the AFC and NFC.

This is the first year for the new format, which replaces the traditional full-contact all-star games of the past that often saw minimal contact between players coming off a long, grueling season.

