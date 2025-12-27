RJ sports writer Adam Hill’s 5 favorite stories of 2025

It was another busy year in the Las Vegas sports scene for writer/columnist Adam Hill, from the Raiders to WrestleMania to chaos at the high school and college levels.

Hill: It’s OK to feel conflicted about the Knights signing Carter Hart

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, right, poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Las Vegas Raiders with the sixth overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 24, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Bishop Gorman players pose for photos with the trophy after defeating Arbor View to win the Open Division NIAA state football championship game on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) runs down field against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)

Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) runs during the team’s practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Las Vegas Raiders place kicker Daniel Carlson (8) lines up a field goal against the Cleveland Browns in the fourth quarter of an NFL game Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Candice Ward)

Mountain West Conference commissioner Gloria Nevarez speaks with the Review-Journal at Mountain West Media Days on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 at Circa Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nick Khan, president of WWE, Board member, TKO, speaks during a roundtable discussion on Global Entertainment as Steve Hill, left, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, a moderator, looks on during the Las Vegas Chamber's Preview Las Vegas 2025 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) runs during the team’s practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) looks on during the first half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Candice Ward)

Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) stretches during the team’s practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Review-Journal sports writer and columnist Adam Hill has the privilege of sharing stories from all corners of the growing sports landscape in Las Vegas.

Here are five of his favorites from 2025 with a bit of context about what made them memorable, plus a bonus column shared with a bit of pettiness:

Hill: Centennial alumnus overcomes doubt, proves he belongs with Raiders

One of the cool things about this job that never will be taken for granted is getting to know professional athletes as human beings.

It’s particularly humbling when they trust you enough to not only share details of their insecurities but also grant you permission to share those stories with others.

Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu talked last summer about his struggles with confidence despite a rookie season in which he went from being cut by the Colts to starting for his hometown Raiders.

Las Vegan’s journey from WrestleMania 9 usher to WWE president

Nick Khan is one of the most powerful people in professional wrestling — and all of sports.

He’s one of the most connected people in Hollywood and the sports world, a journey that began with humble roots in Las Vegas.

This year, Khan brought the biggest event in professional wrestling back to his hometown for a two-night blockbuster spectacle at Allegiant Stadium.

He had a much better seat than he did the last time WrestleMania came to the Strip, when he was an usher.

UNLV stands by Mountain West … for now

This is a shameless reminder to check out the great work done mostly by my colleagues at the Review-Journal on the changing world of collegiate athletics.

Our series College Sports Chaos takes a deep dive into it and is well worth bookmarking.

The national story has hit close to home, as UNLV sits at the forefront of a frosty rivalry between the Mountain West and the rebuilt Pac-12.

In this story, the decisions made by UNLV and the position the athletic department is in concerning realignment is examined through a series of sources close to the situation.

‘It’s Family’ Last remaining Oakland Raiders carry deep bond

There hasn’t been much good news for the Raiders this season, but the bond among the four players who have been with the team since it was in Oakland remains strong.

Each of them discussed his unique relationship and shared stories about the journey.

Hill: Gorman rules could force out state’s elite football program

The Clark County School District continues to have a Bishop Gorman problem, at least when it comes to high school football.

Yet another set of new rules was hurriedly passed that appears to be intended to drive the Gaels out of competing for state titles or depleting some of the flow of talent to one of the nation’s premier programs.

But there are no simple answers, and the decision might have some unintended consequences that aren’t good for athletes at other schools.

Hill: Talent aside, Jeanty might have been wrong pick for Raiders

And, yes, here’s the bonus selection.

There isn’t a particularly good story about this one.

It’s only listed because of the astronomical amount of heat from readers and fans for having the audacity to suggest the Raiders didn’t have the foundation to support drafting a running back in the first round.

And, yeah, how’s that working out?

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.