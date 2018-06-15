Bet against Dustin Johnson in US Open at your own peril

Before Thursday, you could back Dustin Johnson at 10-1 odds. With a 69 followed by a 67, you’ll be lucky to find even money on the front-runner at Shinnecock Hills in Southampton, New York.

Dustin Johnson putts for birdie on the fourth green during the second round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Southampton, N.Y. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Dustin Johnson reacts after missing a putt on the fifth green during the second round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Southampton, N.Y. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after he scored his third goal with a free kick during the group B match between Portugal and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Friday, June 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his side's opening goal during the group B match between Portugal and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Friday, June 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

When he’s playing well, Dustin Johnson resembles Triple Crown winner Justify. Simply unbeatable.

With Johnson attempting to win his second U.S. Open championship in three years, bet against him at your own risk.

Shinnecock is living up to its reputation: Fun to watch and bet, but brutal to play.

On Thursday, the threesome of Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy shot a combined 25 over par. McIlroy’s ghastly 10 over included seven bogeys and three double bogeys.

If you bet on Tiger Woods to win, you now have a souvenir. His problems can be traced to No. 1: A triple-bogey 7 Thursday and a double-bogey 6 Friday.

I’m holding two souvenirs myself, having taken Jason Day plus 120 and Ricky Fowler plus 130 to beat Johnson. I won’t be doubling down. Lesson learned.

My “Get Even Special” was Portugal plus 325 to upset Spain on Friday in the World Cup. Surely, Spain’s coaching fiasco would make the Spaniards vulnerable against the greatness of Ronaldo. And I also made a smaller wager on over 2 goals total in the match.

By halftime — thanks to Ronaldo scoring twice — the bet on Portugal to win became a free roll. I needed it. With three minutes to play, Ronaldo converted an incredible free kick to earn Portugal a draw. But in three-way soccer wagering, that’s still a loss. My side didn’t win.

Turn the page. Time to lay minus 150 on Dustin Johnson to win the Open.

