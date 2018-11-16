Brent Musburger

Chiefs-Rams game is preview of Super Bowl matchup

By Brent Musburger Special to the Review-Journal
November 16, 2018 - 3:04 pm
 

I’m siding with the Kansas City Chiefs plus 3½ on Monday night, and if this showdown is a sneak preview of the Super Bowl, let’s play two.

The game was moved to the Los Angeles Coliseum because of the bad field conditions in Mexico City. But because the Rams were already training at altitude in Colorado when the change was made Tuesday, they stayed there to complete preparations. They return Saturday to Southern California, where many in the Rams’ organization have been dealing with the deadly wildfires.

The two key offensive players in this showdown are Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Rams running back Todd Gurley. Mahomes already has one jersey in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, after he became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 10 touchdowns in his team’s first two games of a season.

Mahomes also has major weapons on his side, including Tyreek Hill, Kareem Hunt, Sammy Watkins and Travis Kelce. I think the Chiefs have more playmakers than the Rams.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff suffered a blow this week when talented wide receiver Cooper Kupp was lost for the season to a torn ACL. But everything the Rams do starts with Gurley. He’s 12 rushing yards shy of 1,000 and has caught 40 passes for 402 yards.

In the Rams’ 36-31 win a week ago over Seattle, Gurley totaled 160 rushing and receiving yards. So how does Kansas City stop him? The Chiefs’ defense welcomed back star linebacker Justin Houston last week, and he’s a key factor in containing Gurley.

The Rams’ defense features the NFL’s best rusher in Aaron Donald, but the question is whether he can get to Mahomes. The Chiefs’ offensive line had allowed only 12 sacks all season before last week, when the Cardinals sacked Mahomes five times.

Which brings us to the Rams’ secondary. Cornerback Marcus Peters was the scapegoat when Los Angeles lost to Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints 45-35 two weeks ago. Saints receiver Michael Thomas caught 12 passes for 211 yards, with most of the catches against Peters.

The Rams still are without injured cornerback Aqib Talib, and Peters will be lining up against the team that dumped him last season. He clearly isn’t comfortable in defensive coordinator Wade Phillips’ man-to-man defense — another advantage for the Chiefs.

Let’s make it Chiefs 33-28. And let’s look forward to the rematch Feb. 3 in Atlanta.

Brent Musburger’s betting column appears Saturday in the Las Vegas Review-Journal. His show on the Vegas Stats & Information Network can be heard on SiriusXM 204 and livestreamed at reviewjournal.com/vegas-stats-information-network.

ad-high_impact_4
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 12
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and John Lukasik discuss their picks for College Football Week 12.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 11
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and John Lukasik discuss their picks for NFL Week 11.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 10
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and John Lukasik break down the NFL Week 10 slate.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 11
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and John Lukasik break down college football week 11 match ups.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 9
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 9 of the NFL football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 10
Description: Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 10 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 8
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 8 of the NFL football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 9
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 9 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 8
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 8 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 7
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 7 of the NFL football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 7
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 7 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 6
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 6 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 5
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 5 of the NFL football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 5
Todd Dewey and John Lukasik go over their picks for week five of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 4
Todd Dewey and John Lukasik go over their picks for week four of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 4
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Cromwell sports book director, John Lukasik go over their picks for week four of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 3
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Cromwell sports book director, John Lukasik go over their picks for week three of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Canelo vs. GGG
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director, John Lukasik go over the lines and their picks for Canelo vs. GGG 2.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 3
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director, John Lukasik go over their picks for week three of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 2
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director, John Lukasik go over their picks for week two of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 1
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Matt Holt go over their picks for week one of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 2
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and USIntegrity president Matt Holt goes over their picks for week two of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New York Giants
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 New York Giants season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New York Giants
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 New York Giants season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Buffalo Bills
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 Buffalo Bills season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New York Jets
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 New York Jets season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Miami Dolphins
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 Miami Dolphins season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Atlanta Falcons
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Atlanta Falcons will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Carolina Panthers
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Carolina Panthers will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New England Patriots
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 New England Patriots season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Description: Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will perform in the 2018 season.
More in Brent Musburger
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like