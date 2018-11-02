Expect Raiders to be underdogs for rest of NFL season

A once promising return to the sideline turned into a nightmare Thursday night in Santa Clara against a 49ers team that already had lost twice to lowly Arizona.

For Jon Gruden and the Raiders, this season can’t end quickly enough.

A once promising return to the sideline turned into a nightmare Thursday night in Santa Clara against a 49ers team that already had lost twice to lowly Arizona. When your defense looks bewildered against a first-time starter at quarterback and your offensive line bleeds sacks, the immediate future holds little hope.

It appears that the Raiders will be an underdog in their remaining eight games. Two of them are against the soaring Chiefs. Here come the double-digit spreads. Good news? Next April’s top pick in the NFL draft will, in all likelihood, be controlled by the Raiders.

Turmoil can frequently be a bettors best friend and two teams are worth considering this weekend.

On Saturday, Maryland is a 2-point home dog against Michigan State. The re-hiring and subsequent firing of coach DJ Durkin is one thing, but the reported beating during practice of a suspected whistle blower suggests a dysfunctional team.

On Sunday, the Cleveland Browns are an 8-point home dog to the Kansas City Chiefs. The aftermath of the Hue Jackson firing is pure comedy. Reportedly, interim coach Gregg Williams has no chance to retain the job next season, and Gregg himself says he had no say in choosing Todd Haley’s replacement as a play caller.

Give me the Spartans, Chiefs double please.

Then there’s Minnesota -4 vs Detroit. This is simply a case of backing a better team at home. The Vikings lost to Super Bowl contender New Orleans last week, so this a must win. The Lions’ trade of wide receiver Golden Tate indicates a 3-4 team looking down the road.

My two-team, 6-point Sunday teaser: The Chiefs -2 vs the Browns coupled with the Bears -4 vs the Bills.

Cashin’ tickets is what it’s all about!

