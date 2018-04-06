Golden Knights go from 200-1 to 6-1 to win Stanley Cup

A big round of applause for owner Bill Foley and the Golden Knights organization as they begin their quest for the Stanley Cup, which they are 6-1 to win. That’s a long way from 200-1 last fall.

Golden Knights players celebrate after defeating the San Jose Sharks in an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

There is no doubt that the Golden Knights have lifted the spirits of this city in more ways than we can count.

The Golden Knights are the feel-good story of Las Vegas, the NHL and the entire sporting world.

Santa Anita Derby

Part of the beauty of horse racing rests with the characters behind the scenes. Take Mick Ruis. He is the owner and trainer of Kentucky Derby contender Bolt d’Oro. With Javier Castellano on the mount, Bolt d’Oro will be the favorite Saturday in the Santa Anita Derby.

Ruis is a high school dropout who worked his way up owning a scaffolding company in San Diego. He sold it to enter horse racing, but he went broke. He then built a bigger scaffolding empire and returned to racing with a ranch in Montana.

Bolt d’Oro was named after Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt and his sire, Medaglia d’Oro, and he was raised in Big Sky country. As the Beach Boys once sang, Bolt d’Oro gives me good vibrations Saturday at Santa Anita.

NFL draft odds

Are you looking forward to betting on the NFL draft? After the combine last month, there was a clear-cut favorite to become the No. 1 pick — Penn State running back Saquon Barkley. And he still might be the one.

You have to go back to 1995 to find a running back chosen No. 1 overall. That was Ki-Jana Carter, also a Penn State player, by the Cincinnati Bengals. Quarterbacks are clearly preferred, and the betting favorite is Southern California’s Sam Darnold. He is minus 400 to go No. 1.

Cleveland has the first pick, but long-shot players should remember that the Browns acquired veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor as a short-term solution. You can get a hefty price on North Carolina State defensive end Bradley Chubb at plus 2000.

Bettors, you are on the clock.

