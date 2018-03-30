Sister Jean, Loyola-Chicago’s magic ride ends in San Antonio

Yes, I’m going against Sister Jean during Easter weekend, but I’m not completely on my own. Remember this bit of history: Villanova was named after St. Thomas of Villanova.

If there is one warning I can offer you this Easter weekend, it is this: Bet against Sister Jean and Loyola of Chicago at your own risk.

But as they took their incredible journey to the Final Four in San Antonio, the Ramblers made a couple of mistakes. One came when they licensed their 98-year-old chaplain’s name and image. You’ve seen the T-shirt that says, “Worship, Work and Win — Sister Jean.” Folks, the Big Fella in the sky can’t be happy when you take his name in a commercial vein.

That’s why I think it’s OK to ride with Derek Stevens of D Las Vegas and his $25,000 bet to make $1 million on Michigan to win the national championship. I won’t have quite that much on my ticket, but I’m going to take his alma mater and lay the five points, at least in the semifinals Saturday against Loyola.

Another reason I’m going with the Wolverines is the other mistake Loyola made on its way to the Alamo. It’s actually not the Ramblers’ fault, but they enjoyed royal treatment when they returned home from their regional in Atlanta.

Whether they wanted to or not, they found out that no city lifts its sports stars onto a higher pedestal than Chicago. You don’t even have to win a championship to be a hero in the Windy City. The problem is, when you elevate an 11 seed like that all week long, it doesn’t help the Ramblers prepare mentally for this weekend.

Now let’s be perfectly honest about this Loyola team. I love the way the Ramblers play, getting guys open and driving to the basket. They have made more than 40 percent of their 3-pointers this season, and they have been one of the best in the NCAA Tournament at clutch buzzer-beaters, winning their first three games by a total of four points.

Loyola will need that touch of fortune to continue, because professional talent awaits in San Antonio. Michigan features two players who figure to make NBA rosters next fall — Mo Wagner and Charles Matthews. Loyola is going to have an especially tough time with Wagner, because it doesn’t have the size, and if you follow Wagner, you have to chase him outside when he shoots the 3-pointer.

So this is where the Ramblers’ magic ride comes to an end. But as I bet against them, please let me know if the sky turns dark.

The second game features the battle of the heavyweights. Villanova and Kansas are the last No. 1 seeds still standing. The Jayhawks have a four-year point guard in Devonte Graham and Mississippi State transfer guard Malik Newman, who has become their best player.

But Villanova’s resume is superb. The Wildcats blew out Xavier by 40 points and rolled over Gonzaga by 16. Jalen Brunson gets high marks for his leadership at the point.

So I’m sticking with Villanova — not just to eliminate Kansas but to beat Michigan in the championship game Monday night. Full disclosure: I have a two-team, five-point teaser for the national semifinals. I took Michigan down to pick’em and elevated the Jayhawks to a 10-point underdog.

Yes, I’m going against Sister Jean during Easter weekend, but I’m not completely on my own. Remember this bit of history: Villanova was named after St. Thomas of Villanova, and that school is the oldest Catholic university in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Holy Week, after all, is not just for Chicago.

