Steelers put AFC on notice after rout of Panthers

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Samuels (38) leaps over Carolina Panthers defensive back Rashaan Gaulden (28) for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws a pass during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) is tackled by Carolina Panthers strong safety Eric Reid (25) during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner celebrates his touchdown with Antonio Brown (84) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) rushes for a touchdown during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) tries to fend off Carolina Panthers free safety Mike Adams (29) during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) celebrates a touchdown pass to Antonio Brown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) recovers a fumble by quarterback Cam Newton with Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt (91) defending during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Vance McDonald (89) hauls in a pass from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) is hit by Carolina Panthers strong safety Eric Reid (25) as he slides at the end of a run during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. Reid was ejected. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reminded us not to forget about them in any Super Bowl discussion.

By scoring 52 points Thursday against Carolina, the Steelers climbed into AFC elite status with defending conference champion New England and 8-1 Kansas City.

The Chiefs are 16½-point favorites at home Sunday against Arizona. The Gaming Today power rankings say that Kansas City should be a 19-point favorite.

But a warning on backing the Chiefs: They travel to Mexico City to play the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 19. So Sunday could be a look-ahead game against the lowly Cardinals. Then again, this is the first road start for rookie quarterback Josh Rosen, and Kansas City has a huge home-field advantage. If you back the Chiefs, leave them out of your parlays and make it a single wager.

Now let’s go to the Patriots, who are 6½-point favorites at Tennessee. This could be a perfect spot to include the Patriots in a two-team, 6-point teaser. Their bye is next week, and they always have been strong the week before, winning the last nine years before their week off by an average of 22.3 points.

But make no mistake: The Steelers have the Patriots’ attention. The teams meet Dec. 16 in Pittsburgh.

This week, I’m betting on three home teams.

Chicago is a 6½-point favorite over Detroit. But with Khalil Mack’s return to the defense, I like the Bears to win by seven or more.

Indianapolis is giving 2½ points to Jacksonville, which indicates to me that the bookmakers have not caught up with what’s happening in Indy. The Colts’ offensive line that protects Andrew Luck has allowed only 10 sacks in eight games, the second-fewest in the NFL behind the Saints’ nine. The Colts have not given up a sack in their last three games. Behind that line, Luck has thrown for 23 touchdowns, the second-most in the NFL. Indianapolis is one victory from matching its win total from last season, when it went 4-12.

Finally, on Monday night, I hope I’m not too late to find the 49ers at minus 3, but at some places it has gone to 3½ against the struggling New York Giants. The Giants are about to use their 10th offensive lineman, and that spells big trouble protecting Eli Manning. After the 49ers buried the Oakland Raiders on Nov. 1, I came away thinking that they are better than their record. The power rankings I use have the Niners 5.8 points better than the Giants.

Brent Musburger’s betting column appears Saturday in the Las Vegas Review-Journal. His show on the Vegas Stats & Information Network can be heard on SiriusXM 204 and livestreamed at reviewjournal.com/vegas-stats-information-network.