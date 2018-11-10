Brent Musburger

Steelers put AFC on notice after rout of Panthers

By Brent Musburger Special to the Review-Journal
November 9, 2018 - 5:08 pm
 

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reminded us not to forget about them in any Super Bowl discussion.

By scoring 52 points Thursday against Carolina, the Steelers climbed into AFC elite status with defending conference champion New England and 8-1 Kansas City.

The Chiefs are 16½-point favorites at home Sunday against Arizona. The Gaming Today power rankings say that Kansas City should be a 19-point favorite.

But a warning on backing the Chiefs: They travel to Mexico City to play the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 19. So Sunday could be a look-ahead game against the lowly Cardinals. Then again, this is the first road start for rookie quarterback Josh Rosen, and Kansas City has a huge home-field advantage. If you back the Chiefs, leave them out of your parlays and make it a single wager.

Now let’s go to the Patriots, who are 6½-point favorites at Tennessee. This could be a perfect spot to include the Patriots in a two-team, 6-point teaser. Their bye is next week, and they always have been strong the week before, winning the last nine years before their week off by an average of 22.3 points.

But make no mistake: The Steelers have the Patriots’ attention. The teams meet Dec. 16 in Pittsburgh.

This week, I’m betting on three home teams.

Chicago is a 6½-point favorite over Detroit. But with Khalil Mack’s return to the defense, I like the Bears to win by seven or more.

Indianapolis is giving 2½ points to Jacksonville, which indicates to me that the bookmakers have not caught up with what’s happening in Indy. The Colts’ offensive line that protects Andrew Luck has allowed only 10 sacks in eight games, the second-fewest in the NFL behind the Saints’ nine. The Colts have not given up a sack in their last three games. Behind that line, Luck has thrown for 23 touchdowns, the second-most in the NFL. Indianapolis is one victory from matching its win total from last season, when it went 4-12.

Finally, on Monday night, I hope I’m not too late to find the 49ers at minus 3, but at some places it has gone to 3½ against the struggling New York Giants. The Giants are about to use their 10th offensive lineman, and that spells big trouble protecting Eli Manning. After the 49ers buried the Oakland Raiders on Nov. 1, I came away thinking that they are better than their record. The power rankings I use have the Niners 5.8 points better than the Giants.

Brent Musburger’s betting column appears Saturday in the Las Vegas Review-Journal. His show on the Vegas Stats & Information Network can be heard on SiriusXM 204 and livestreamed at reviewjournal.com/vegas-stats-information-network.

ad-high_impact_4
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 10
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and John Lukasik break down the NFL Week 10 slate.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 11
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and John Lukasik break down college football week 11 match ups.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 9
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 9 of the NFL football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 10
Description: Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 10 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 8
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 8 of the NFL football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 9
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 9 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 8
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 8 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 7
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 7 of the NFL football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 7
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 7 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 6
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 6 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 5
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 5 of the NFL football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 5
Todd Dewey and John Lukasik go over their picks for week five of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 4
Todd Dewey and John Lukasik go over their picks for week four of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 4
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Cromwell sports book director, John Lukasik go over their picks for week four of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 3
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Cromwell sports book director, John Lukasik go over their picks for week three of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Canelo vs. GGG
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director, John Lukasik go over the lines and their picks for Canelo vs. GGG 2.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 3
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director, John Lukasik go over their picks for week three of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 2
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director, John Lukasik go over their picks for week two of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 1
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Matt Holt go over their picks for week one of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 2
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and USIntegrity president Matt Holt goes over their picks for week two of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New York Giants
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 New York Giants season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New York Giants
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 New York Giants season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Buffalo Bills
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 Buffalo Bills season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New York Jets
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 New York Jets season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Miami Dolphins
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 Miami Dolphins season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Atlanta Falcons
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Atlanta Falcons will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Carolina Panthers
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Carolina Panthers will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New England Patriots
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 New England Patriots season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Description: Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New Orleans Saints
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the New Orleans Saints will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Houston Texans
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Houston Texans will perform in the 2018 season.
More in Brent Musburger
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like