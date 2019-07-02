102°F
Brian Hurlburt

Bragging rights on line during Shriners Clash of the Clubs

By Brian Hurlburt Special to the Review-Journal
July 2, 2019 - 2:43 pm
 

Usually, playing in a PGA Tour pro-am is an individual endeavor, but that isn’t so for the 2nd annual Clash of the Clubs to be played Sept. 30 at TPC Summerlin.

The event is the official Monday pro-am for the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open and features four-player amateur teams from golf clubs around the country who are paired with a PGA Tour professional.

This year, Charley Hoffman, a former UNLV All-American, and Ryan Palmer, a huge Shriners Hospitals supporter, are co-hosting the pro-am. Defending champion Aliso Viejo Country Club is confirmed to play and spots remain available to challenge them for the title. Local teams from Southern Highlands, TPC Summerlin and Angel Park also are confirmed. All proceeds benefit the Shriners hospitals.

“We’re excited to have Clash of the Clubs return because it is a great pro-am format that allows golf clubs across America the opportunity to compete with one another, and one team will walk away with the trophy and bragging rights,” said Patrick Lindsey, Shriners Hospitals for Children Open executive director.

Hoffman has played in the Shriners Open 13 times with a best finish of fourth in 2014. For several years, Hoffman hosted the Monday pro-am to benefit his foundation, but didn’t play in Las Vegas last year because he fulfilled a goal of playing in Asia in a tournament at the same time as the Shriners.

Following the 2017 Shriners Open, he donated $100,000 to the One October Las Vegas Victims’ Fund and overall has raised millions for charities in his native San Diego and adopted hometown of Las Vegas. Visit ShrinersHospitalsOpen.com for Clash of the Clubs information.

Southern Nevada Amateur champs

Zac Frazier (Championship), Darrell Lutey (Senior), Harlan Braaten (Silver), George Yocum (Net), Jim LiCausi (Senior) and Stephen Sitar (Silver) won titles at the Southern Nevada Amateur, a Southern Nevada Golf Association major, at Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort last weekend.

Fischer, Helseth continue PGA of America domination

Anthem’s Troy Helseth is closing in on his fifth straight PGA of America, Southwest Section, Southern Nevada Chapter player of the year award. He leads Las Vegas Paiute’s Tom Fischer by more than 400 points. Fischer, however, leads the senior division by 400 points over Wolf Creek’s Darren Stanek and is in line to win his sixth senior player of the year award. The prestigious Southern Nevada Chapter Championship is July 15-16 at TPC Las Vegas.

Weekly deal

Play both Boulder Creek and Boulder City golf course for $65 through the end of July.

Stars on, off course

A team from Southern Highlands featuring general manager Jason Cheney, head professional Jim Delaney, assistant professional Brian Sanders and Southern Nevada Golf Association president and member Kenny Ebalo, raised about $30,000 by playing 100 holes at TPC Summerlin on Monday in the Southern Nevada Junior Golf Association golf marathon. Others playing included former SNGA president Tim Quinn and former UNLV All-American Jeremy Anderson. Total raised by all participants was about $60,000.

The golf notebook appears Wednesdays. Freelance writer Brian Hurlburt is a two-time author who has covered golf in Las Vegas for more than two decades. He can be reached at bhurlburt5@gmail.com or @LVGolfInsider.

