Butch Harmon’s son plays a part in Brooks Koepka’s US Open win

The Harmon name was in the news again last weekend at the U.S. Open.
Only this time it wasn’t Butch Harmon, the Las Vegas resident and top teaching professional.
Claude Harmon III, Butch’s son, is the swing coach for Brooks Koepka, who finished at 16 under par to win the Open by four strokes, tying Rory McIlroy’s tournament record for most shots under par.
Claude Harmon operates a Butch Harmon school facility at the Floridian Country Club in Palm City, Florida. In the late 1990s, he worked at his father’s school at Rio Secco Golf Club in Henderson. He’s also a regular contributor for Golf Channel and is ranked by Golf Digest as a top 100 teaching professional.
Butch Harmon walked with Koepka and Claude Harmon during a practice round at Erin Hills Golf Club in Wisconsin. The elder Harmon predicted in a Golf Digest story that Koepka and Rickie Fowler, who finished fifth, would have great weeks. Butch Harmon is Fowler’s swing coach.
“(Koepka) is going to win a major someday,” Butch Harmon said. “Is it going to be this week? It could be, but his game is the best I’ve ever seen him play.
“The thing I like about Fowler and Koepka is they putt really well and their short games are really good around the greens.”
Hoffman records best finish
Former UNLV All-American Charley Hoffman led the U.S. Open several times, but a triple bogey on the eighth hole in the final round ended his chances of winning his first major. He took eighth, his best finish in a major.
Topgolf Tour hits Las Vegas
Amateurs across America and the United Kingdom are competing like pros in a 20-city Topgolf Tour this summer and fall. The regular Las Vegas tour event is scheduled for July 9.
The winning two-person team from each region earns a trip to Las Vegas for the Topgolf Tour Championship on Oct. 14 and 15, with first place worth $50,000. The tour was established in 2016.
Wise secures PGA Tour card
New Las Vegas resident Aaron Wise won the Web.com Tour Air Capital Classic and has secured his official PGA Tour card for next season.
Aussie duo win father/son event
Lee and Dylan Martin, who recently moved to Las Vegas from Australia, won the net division of the SNGA Father and Son Classic last week at Las Vegas National. Dylan will be a senior at Faith Lutheran High School. Tyler and Brevin Barlow won the Callaway division. Brevin played last season for the Bob Miller Middle School golf team, which won the city championship.
Legacy champs
Nick Jurado and Jim Foss recently won the Legacy Golf Club member-member tournament.
Amateur blitzes Cactus Tour pro field
Sirene Blair, an amateur from South Jordan, Utah, won the Cactus Tour event last week at Legacy by nine shots. Blair shot rounds of 74-65-68 to finish at 9 under and defeat a field of mini-tour pros and top amateurs. Las Vegas resident Alexandra Kaui tied for fourth.
Future stars on, off course
— Veronica Joels, who will be a senior at The Meadows and is being recruited by UNLV, won the Azahara Munoz AJGA Championship last week at the Arizona State Karsten Course in Scottsdale, Arizona. Joels works with swing coach Mario Bevilaqua at TPC Summerlin.
— Austin Ancell won the boys high school division and McKenzi Hall the girls division at the Recruit Look Tour Summerlin Amateur.
Calendar
Saturday, Sunday: SNGA Southern Nevada Amateur, Las Vegas Paiute
Monday, Tuesday: Women’s SNGA Southern Nevada Amateur/Silver Cup qualifier, Bear’s Best
Wednesday: U.S. Junior Amateur qualifier, Las Vegas National
Wednesday: Golf Summerlin Loyalty Tournament, Eagle Crest
Wednesday: Ping Antigua Junior Prep Series, Mountain Falls
June 30: SNGA Tour, Reflection Bay
July 1, 2: Junior Big I, Hogan Cup and Mary Cave qualifier, Royal Links
July 5, 6: Recruit Look Lake Las Vegas, Reflection Bay
July 7-9: Coach Woodson Las Vegas Invitational, Cascata and The Mirage
July 9: Topgolf Tour event, Topgolf Las Vegas
July 13: Ping Antigua Junior Prep Series, Las Vegas Golf Club
July 16-20: World Stars of Junior Golf, Angel Park
July 17: Women’s SNGA, Las Vegas Country Club
July 19: Ping Antigua Junior Prep Series, Boulder City Golf Club
July 29: Major Series of Putting, final qualifier, Red Rock Country Club
Pro schedule
PGA Tour
What: Travelers Championship.
When: Thursday, Friday, 12:30-3:30 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday, Sunday, 10-11:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); noon-3 p.m. (KLAS-8).
Where: TPC River Highlands (6,820 yards, par 70), Cromwell, Connecticut.
Purse: $6.8 million (First place: $1,224,000).
Defending champion: Russell Knox.
Last week: Brooks Koepka won the U.S. Open.
FedEx Cup leader: Dustin Johnson.
Next week: Quicken Loans National.
LPGA Tour
What: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.
When: Friday, 3:30-5:30 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday, Sunday, 2-4 p.m. (Golf Channel).
Where: Pinnacle Country Club (6,386 yards, par 71), Rogers, Arkansas.
Purse: $2 million (First place: $300,000).
Defending champion: Lydia Ko.
Last week: Brooke Henderson won the Meijer LPGA Classic.
LPGA money leader: Lexi Thompson.
Next week: KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.
PGA Tour Champions
What: American Family Insurance Championship.
When: Friday, 9:30 a.m.-noon (Golf Channel). Saturday, Sunday, noon-2 p.m. (Golf Channel).
Where: University Ridge Golf Club (7,056 yards, par 72), Madison, Wisconsin.
Purse: $2 million (First place: $300,000).
Defending champion: Kirk Triplett.
Last tournament: Brandt Jobe won the Principal Charity Classic.
Charles Schwab Cup leader: Bernhard Langer.
Next tournament: U.S. Senior Open.
