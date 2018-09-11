Despite overseeding season, many golf courses remain open

It’s that time of year: the dreaded overseeding period. Golfers hate it because many courses are closed. Operators dread it because the process is expensive and closed courses mean zero revenues for several weeks.

The good news is that several layouts — some by management choice and some because they are located in slightly different environments within the surrounding area — aren’t overseeded.

Among the public courses remaining open without overseed are Arroyo at Red Rock, Boulder City, Coyote Springs, the three Pete Dye courses at Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort, Royal Links and Siena.

Among the courses still open, but closing to be overseeded in the coming weeks are Las Vegas Golf Club (Sept. 24), Boulder Creek (Sept. 27), Highland Falls (Sept. 27) and Primm Valley Lakes (Oct. 1).

Other courses where the overseeding process has already been completed are Angel Park Palm, Bali Hai, Bear’s Best and Palm Valley. Courses reopening soon following the overseed are Desert Willow (Sept. 13), Rio Secco (Sept. 14), TPC Las Vegas (Sept. 14), Aliante (Sept. 15), Legacy (Sept. 15), Revere Lexington (Sept. 15) and Reflection Bay (Sept. 20). As a note, most of these courses will be cart path only for a period of time.

Exber wins Canadian national title

Las Vegas Golf Hall of Famer Brady Exber, 62, dominated the Canadian Senior Amateur at Gowan Brae Golf and Country Club in New Brunswick, winning by seven shots at 10-under 278. The victory earned Exber an exemption into the 2019 U.S. Senior Amateur.

“National championships are difficult to win,” Exber said. “It was just amazing when I made that last putt.”

In 2014, Exber won the British Seniors Amateur and was also Golfweek’s National Senior Amateur player of the year. In addition, he is a nine-time Southern Nevada Golf Association player of the year.

Weekly deal

Locals can play Royal Links for as low as $45.

Rebels tour technology on display

The new state-of-the-art Hospitality Hall on the UNLV campus, home of the William F. Harrah College of Hospitality, is now open. The Dwaine Knight Center for Golf Management (proposed name pending Regents approval) is located in the hall and is home to UNLV’s Professional Golf Management program. Features include a large putting green and a swing center featuring both Trackman and Fullswing technology.

PGM students have total access as do UNLV’s nationally ranked men’s and women’s golf teams. Last week, men’s assistant coach Philip Rowe and six players worked with PGM staff and students to dial in their club specs, utilizing the systems that are prevalent on the LPGA Tour and PGA Tour. The technology reveals swing and ball speeds, spin rates and other key metrics that are important for playing at the highest level.

“The UNLV PGM program can now do incredible research and is the number one golf technology facility in the number one hospitality college in the country,” Rowe said. “The synergy and collaboration between education and golf departments through golf is terrific. This will be an amazing recruiting and performance tool for us.”

Stars on, off course

Las Vegas residents Kevin Na and Aaron Wise qualified for the PGA Tour Championship at Eastlake.

The golf notebook appears Wednesdays. Freelance writer Brian Hurlburt is a two-time author who has covered golf in Las Vegas for more than two decades. He can be reached at bhurlburt5@gmail.com or @LVGolfInsider.