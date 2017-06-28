Fink experiences ‘alternate reality’ at U.S. Senior Open

At 2:51 pm EST on Thursday, Southern Nevada Golf Association member Steve Fink, 60, is scheduled to tee off in the 38 th U.S. Senior Open at Salem Country Club in Peabody, Massachusetts.

At 2:51 pm EST on Thursday, Southern Nevada Golf Association member Steve Fink, 60, is scheduled to tee off in the 38th U.S. Senior Open at Salem Country Club in Peabody, Massachusetts. In the process, the former UCLA golfer will live out a dream.

Fink shot 72 at a regional qualifying event held at Bear Creek Golf Club in Temecula, California, earlier this month and finished as the first alternate. He officially secured his spot in the 151-player field when Steve Stricker and Dave Eichelberger withdrew from the Open late last week.

Fink is the only local amateur to qualify. Also in the field are Southern Nevada pros Jeff Gallagher, Tommy Armour III, Jeff LeMaster and John Riegger. Fink arrived to the course early Monday morning after a red-eye flight from Las Vegas.

“This alternate reality is unbelievable,” Fink said. “It’s a dream I’ve always had to be inside the ropes with some of the greatest players in the world and these are some of the greatest legends ever.”

Fink’s fantasy week included a Tuesday practice round played alongside tour legends Tom Kite and Billy Mayfair, and Chip Lutz, a fellow amateur.

“To play golf with Tom Kite was one incredible experience,” Fink said. “What a golf swing he has and what a gentleman. Mayfair blew me away with how far and how high he hit the ball. I enjoyed every minute of the experience.”

Fink gained some confidence in the latter part of the round and during an afternoon practice session when he spent some time with former college teammates Corey Pavin and Tom Pernice, Jr.

“I feel very good right now,” Fink said. “I don’t want to jinx myself, but I feel like I can play this course. I’m putting well and that’s key, and I’m a pretty good chipper. My goals and expectations are just like they were for the qualifier. I’m going to grind out as many pars as I can and find a birdie here and there.”

Ladies champs

Diane Booth tied a personal best of 67 during the final round and won the championship division of the Women’s SNGA Southern Nevada Amateur played at Bear’s Best Golf Club. Salini King won the net division.

Racing the sun

A unique charity event culminated in Las Vegas last Thursday and raised $160,000 for Youth on Course, an organization that helps kids play courses around the country and Southern Nevada for $5 or less. Beginning at 5:50 a.m. EST, a team of four golfers teed off and then successfully played 72 holes in four states in one day. The four played Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, Prairie Dunes in Hutchinson, Kansas, Ballyneal in Holyoke, Colorado, and ended at Shadow Creek.

Age is just a number

Dwight Henry, a member of Conestoga Golf Club in Mesquite, shot his age of 71 at the course last week. It was the first time he had ever accomplished the feat and said, “it would have been easier if I was older.”

Deal of the week

Stay cool with night golf at TaylorMade Golf Experience from 4-10 p.m. and get nine holes with cart, range balls and two free drinks in the Flight Deck Bar and Grill for $25.

A royal preview

Golfers can play a replica of the 10th hole at Royal Birkdale this Saturday in the SNGA Social Series Preview Open at Royal Links Golf Club. Royal Birkdale in England hosts the Open Championship July 20-23. Call 458-4653 for reservations.

Stars on, off course

* Former 4-time UNLV All-American Chris Riley is the new head men’s golf coach at the University of San Diego. Riley had previously served as a volunteer assistant at UNLV.

* Charley Hoffman, also a former Rebel, is red hot on the PGA Tour. After finishing eighth at the U.S. Open, he finished third at the Travelers Championship. He ranks 16th in the President’s Cup standings.

The golf notebook appears each Thursday. Freelance writer Brian Hurlburt is a two-time author who has covered golf in Las Vegas for more than two decades. He can be reached at bhurlburt5@gmail.com or @LVGolfInsider.