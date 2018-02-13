Former members return to lead junior golf association

Last July, I wrote about Las Vegas Golf Hall of Fame inductee Kerri Clark. During our interview, she broke down in tears while discussing how proud her late father, Jerry, would be.

Last July, I wrote about Las Vegas Golf Hall of Fame inductee Kerri Clark. During our interview, she broke down in tears while discussing how proud her late father, Jerry, would be. He was a past Southern Nevada Golf Association president and junior golf leader.

Jerry, again, would be proud because his daughter, along with teaching professional Nicole Dutt-Roberts, has been selected to lead the Southern Nevada Junior Golf Association (SNJGA). Clark and Dutt-Roberts both played in the association four decades ago.

Clark and Dutt-Roberts will divvy up duties that include fundraising, association management, grant writing, tournament organization, instruction, working with other area instructors to help juniors and more.

“The first thing that comes to mind about getting back involved is the wonderful history the program and the careers in golf it helped launched,” Clark said. “The SNJGA also helped members get college scholarships. Our goals are to get the program back on track after being off the grid as the premier junior program that it once was. Plus, we want to expose golf to kids in the Vegas valley, no matter their socio or economic backgrounds. Golf can be attainable.”

Clark starred at Rancho, winning a state title in 1980, prior to enjoying an all-American career at Weber State. She played on the LPGA Tour in 1987-88 and has been an instructor in Las Vegas for two decades.

Dutt-Roberts starred at Valley, also winning an individual state title and played at Weber State. She has been teaching golf for nearly three decades and once served as executive director of the Southern Nevada Golf Association.

“I feel a sense of loyalty and bonding to the SNJGA, which gives me a passion to work hard to help make it great again,” Dutt-Roberts said. “I am excited to give back to an association that was a big part of my childhood in junior golf. Kerri and I were part of the junior SNJGA board in the late 1970’s when our parents used to meet at Winterwood Golf Club to establish the SNJGA.”

Stars tee off

Two celebrity events are coming to Las Vegas in April.

— The Academy of Country Music Topgolf Teeoff is April 14 at Topgolf Las Vegas and MGM Grand. The event is an update to the ACM Lifting Lives Golf Classic and will be hosted by Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker.

— Former New York Yankees shortstop and current Miami Marlins owner Derek Jeter hosts his celebrity invitational April 18-21 at Shadow Creek and Aria. Previous attendees include Michael Jordan, Wayne Gretzky, Ken Griffey, Jr., Cal Ripken, Jr., Russell Wilson, Mike Piazza, Brandi Chastain and Jerome Bettis.

Rebels add top amateur

Garrick Higgo, the top-ranked amateur in South Africa, has joined the UNLV men’s golf team and is eligible for the spring season. Higgo, a freshman, is in the lineup for the John Burns Intercollegiate in Hawaii that starts Thursday.

Weekly deal

Revere offers a rate of $17 after 2 pm through February.

Stars on, off course

– UNLV senior Shintaro Ban has been named to the Arnold Palmer Cup watch list.

– Guitar legend and House of Blues resident act Carlos Santana played the Las Vegas National Golf Club.

