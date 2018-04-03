Golfers green with envy of Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort

Green is probably the main color golfers are thinking about this week, with the possible exception of Tiger Woods’s Sunday red.

The 15th hole at the Wolf at Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort features a stunning island green. The course was recently ranked No. 1 in Nevada on GolfAdvisor.com and 34th nationally. Courtesy LV Paiute Golf Resort.

The Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort recently went "green" with environmentally-friendly golf carts, plus the three Pete Dye signature golf courses were at the top of the GolfAdvisor.com reader-review Nevada rankings. Courtesy LV Paiute Golf Resort.

The green jacket is up for grabs at the Masters starting Thursday, but here locally, the Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort has gone “green” by putting in play 265 environmentally-friendly EZ-GO golf carts. The resort also recently earned prestigious recognition from golfers.

The Paiute is home to three Pete Dye signature golf courses and each finished at the top of 2017 GolfAdvisor.com reader-review Nevada rankings. The Wolf was first, Sun Mountain second, and Snow Mountain third, after more than 2,800 reviews were tabulated. The Wolf was also ranked 34th nationally.

“Our mission is to offer the ultimate guest experience and it is as simple as that,” general manager Jeff Reid said. “Our team continually looks at each area of our facility and we ask, ‘what can we do better?’ and it is always with our valued guests in mind.

”To be at the top of the review rankings out of thousands of reviews and compared to other high-quality and world-class Nevada golf courses is humbling.”

The new fleet of the energy-saving carts is the largest in the western United States. According to EZ-GO research, the carts are estimated to be up to 59 percent more energy efficient than competitor brands. The carts also feature enhanced driving performance, expanded comfort, interactive touch screen format for yardages and course information and score keeping.

The rest of the Nevada top 10 Golfadvisor.com rankings were TPC Las Vegas, Shadow Creek, Cascata, Conestoga, Mountain Falls, Boulder Creek and Reflection Bay.

Topgolf Shots heard ‘round Golf Channel

Shotmakers, a new series on Golf Channel, debuts Monday and was anchored at Topgolf Las Vegas. The show will feature head-to-head competitions that test precision, distance and control. It will air Monday and Tuesdays at 6 p.m. through April 30.

Nine two-player teams are made up of a male and female competitor and include a former PGA Tour player, mini-tour professional golfers, an Olympian, former collegiate athletes, a trick-shot artist, decorated military veterans and champions from the Topgolf Tour.

MGM Grand is sponsoring team Lightning, featuring Kenzie O’ Connell, 26, a teaching instructor from Denver and a Women with Drive ambassador; and amputee Chad Pfeifer, 36, a professional golfer and decorated retired U.S. Army Corporal from Caldwell, Idaho, who credits golf for saving his life.

Weekly deal

A Southern Nevada Golf Association Social Series event is April 16 at the private DragonRidge Country Club. The day will feature food, drink, and other surprises for $90 at SNGA.org.

Stars on, off course

LPGA Tour player Natalie Gulbis enjoyed the spring showing of the Bellago Gardens last week and worked on her swing at the Butch Harmon School of Golf at Rio Secco.

Upcoming events Friday: SNGA Short Game Championship, Desert Willow Sunday-Tuesday: UNLV Women, Silverado Showdown, Napa, Calif. April 14-15: UNLV Men, The Thunderbird, Phoenix April 15: Legacy Challenge, Golf Channel Tour, Legacy April 16: SNGA Social Series, DragonRidge April 17: SNGA Tour, NV State Qualifier, Aliante April 17: UNLV Football Foundation Tournament, Spanish Trail April 21-22: SNGA Nye County Championship, Mountain Falls April 18-21: Derek Jeter Celebrity Invitational, Shadow Creek April 28-29: RecruitLook Sunrise Junior Championship, Club at Sunrise April 29-30: Wish Upon a Par 24 Hour Marathon, Angel Park Cloud Nine May 5: Reflection Bay AJGA Qualifier, Reflection Bay May 5-6: Boulder City 4-Ball, Boulder City GC May 7: US Open Qualifier, Canyon Gate May 10: SNGA Tour, (state amateur qualifier No. 2), Chimera May 14-15: Women’s SNGA Sr. Am, Chimera May 18-19: Tiger Jam, MGM, Shadow Creek, Topgolf May 25: AJGA Junior-Am Fundraiser, Reflection Bay May 28-31: Mesquite Amateur, CasaBlanca June 11: United Way Benefit, Spanish Trail