Governor order: Las Vegas golf courses can open, clubhouses close

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has declared that a golf course could remain open for play if the clubhouse was closed and other preventative measures were implemented.

The par-4 ninth hole at Siena Golf Club in Las Vegas. (Allan Henry, Golf Chronicles/Special to View)

Golfers will receive a free roll of toilet paper at Las Vegas National as the course and others remain open as of Tuesday evening. (Las Vegas National)

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has declared golf courses could remain open if the clubhouse was closed and other preventative measures were implemented.

More than 20 area golf courses, both public and private, remained open after his Tuesday suggestion that non-essential businesses close in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

In Friday’s the formal listing of emergency regulations, golf was listed in the “non-essential” business category. However, the order stipulated that “golf and country clubhouses, not to include golf activities outside clubhouse settings” must close.

After Sisolak’s Tuesday speech, state officials hadn’t publicly listed golf courses as being essential or non-essential.

Preventative measures to ensure the health of golfers have been implemented at the courses that remained open, including:

— Social distancing guidelines

— Limiting one golfer per cart

— Suggesting golfers don’t gather together on tee boxes and putting greens

— Instructing golfers to leave the flag in and minimize touching of public items

— The removal of sand trap rakes and practice green flags

— Wiping down carts and rental clubs after each use

— Ongoing sanitizing of all areas throughout the facility

— And, among other measures, moving the golf cup above the ground so the ball doesn’t drop into the cup.

Governors in Michigan and Washington — where similar business shutdowns are underway — also have allowed courses to remain open while courses must close in Minnesota.

According to golf course executives at Las Vegas National, Siena and Arroyo, there has been strong demand and the courses have been filled. Other Southern Nevada golf courses that remain include open are Las Vegas National, Bear’s Best, Revere, Siena, Arroyo, Anthem Country Club, Southern Highlands, Primm Valley, Legacy, Rhodes Ranch, Spanish Trail, Canyon Gate, Mountain Falls and Aliante.

Representatives from courses that are closed said they are re-evaluating the situation to determine whether they would reopen.