Brian Hurlburt

Grueling qualifying season underway in pro golf

By Brian Hurlburt Special to Review-Journal
October 15, 2019 - 2:03 pm
 

It’s that time of year when thousands of aspiring tour professionals take to courses across the country in qualifying tournaments hoping to earn coveted spots on the Korn Ferry Tour, which can lead to PGA Tour status.

Golfers teed it up at 12 sites during Korn Ferry Tour stage-one qualifying looking to advance to one of five stage-two qualifying events. The Korn Ferry Tour final-stage qualifying is Dec. 12-15 at Orange Park National in Florida.

Former UNLV teammates Harry Hall and Taylor Montgomery advanced to stage two after solid performances at Sun River in St. George. Montgomery finished the four rounds at 18-under 262 and Hall finished 15-under 265. Also advancing were Las Vegas resident Norman Xiong and Chase Koepka, brother of world No. 1 Brooks Koepka. Former UNLV golfer A.J. McInerney did not advance.

At Dayton Valley Golf Club in Northern Nevada, Las Vegas resident Max Marsico advanced as did former UNLV golfer Eddie Olson. Former Rebels golfer Shintaro Ban did not advance.

At Sobaba Golf Club in San Jacinto, California, Las Vegas residents Mitchell Carlson and Alex Kang (brother of LPGA Tour player Danielle Kang) advanced. Missing the cut was former UNLV golfer Redford Bobbitt.

Legacy hosts Major Series of Putting, Sonders

For the first time, a virtual reality putting tournament is part of the Major Series of Putting championship at Legacy through Friday. Players can putt on the virtual stadium course that was used in 2017, the MSOP’s first year of competition. The V/R competition is Oct. 14-18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is $50 for two 18-hole rounds.

Anyone who plays in the V/R competition is entered into a drawing to putt with Fox Sports personality Holly Sonders in the team competition Saturday and Sunday.

Simon’s million reasons

Simon Keith, the former UNLV soccer star and first athlete to play a professional sport following a heart transplant, continues to utilize golf to make a difference.

On Friday at Revere Golf Club, Keith announced a $1 million donation from the Engelstad Foundation to help youngsters and families dealing with the daunting transplant process and recovery. The donation was in addition to funds raised during the tournament.

“We made a huge step forward in the foundation’s growth today,” Keith posted on Facebook. “So proud of the entire team. Just an unbelievable day filled with love, strength and hope. We have come a long way and so proud that we are going to be able to support so many kids and families.”

Weekly deal

Save 20 percent on tickets to the Nov. 1-2 Lake Las Vegas Classic at Reflection Bay at LakeLasVegasClassic.com with promo code classic20. The culinary event features food from top chefs, cocktails and live music from Emmy-winning Patrick Sieben and the LVB.

Stars on, off course

Phil Mickelson was in Las Vegas with his wife, Amy, a few days after the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open and dined at Wing Lei at Wynn and saw comedian Sebastian Maniscalo.

The golf notebook appears Wednesdays. Freelance writer Brian Hurlburt is a two-time author who has covered golf in Las Vegas for more than two decades. He can be reached at bhurlburt5@gmail.com or @LVGolfInsider.

