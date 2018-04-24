How to celebrate National Golf Day in Las Vegas

Christmas? Thanksgiving? New Year’s Day? For true golfers, these mega-holidays should pale in comparison to National Golf Day, which is Wednesday.

Well, this might be exaggerating the importance of this day a bit. But make no mistake, thousands across the country are sharing in the fun. Plus, golf power brokers will be educating government officials and the public about the overall impact the game makes on communities everywhere.

National Golf Day was created by We Are Golf, a coalition of golf’s leading organizations that was founded in 2009. Supporting organizations include the Club Managers Association of America, Golf Course Superintendents Association of America, National Golf Course Owners Association, PGA Tour, The PGA of America, U.S. Golf Association, the U.S Golf Manufacturers Council and the World Golf Foundation.

The day shines a light on the game’s $176.8 billion direct and indirect economic impact, more than $70 billion economy, nearly $4 billion annual charitable impact, and many environmental and fitness benefits.

Industry leaders will meet in Washington on Wednesday with members of Congress, the Executive Branch and federal agencies to discuss golf’s 15,000-plus diverse businesses, two million jobs impacted, tax revenue creation and tourism value.

Predictions call for at least a $10 billion increase in the golf economy when updated statistics are revealed.

“With one in 75 U.S. jobs impacted by golf, the industry plays a significant role in stimulating our economy nationwide,” said Steve Mona, CEO of World Golf Foundation, administrator of We Are Golf. “Last year, a record 2.5 million people tried golf for the first time, further cementing why it is vital to share golf’s interests with our country’s lawmakers, showcasing the game’s many economic, charitable and fitness benefits.”

We Are Golf leaders believe “golf remains misunderstood by too many of our nation’s policymakers. … (We) tell the true story of golf. Not just the game, but the stories of the hardworking men and women who make it the greatest sport in the world and whose livelihoods depend on it.”

Local National Golf Day deals

— Topgolf Las Vegas is offering free lessons Wednesday.

— Las Vegas Golf Center is offering two-for-one rounds on the facility’s lighted nine-hole par 3 course Wednesday and Thursday.

Local champs

— At the Legacy club championship, Tim Hartman won low gross, and Harry Helfrich and Dave Klimek tied for low senior gross honors.

— Southern Nevada Golf Association Nye County Amateur net champs were Nate Ross, Don Blanton (senior) and Mark Dopheide (Silver).

UNLV golf teams

The men’s and women’s UNLV golf teams each claimed their third straight Mountain West titles. Men’s senior Shintaro Ban was low medalist. It was his fourth win of the year, tying him with 1991 NCAA champion Warren Schutte for most in one season at UNLV. He set conference records for lowest score to par (16 under) and margin of victory (nine strokes).

Stars on, off course

The Derek Jeter Celebrity Invitational raised $1 million for his Turn 2 Foundation last weekend at Shadow Creek. Among the notables playing were Jeter, Ray Allen, Ed Reed, Jerome Bettis, Jorge Posada, Brandi Chastain, Jason Derulo and Paige Spiranac.

The golf notebook appears Wednesdays. Freelance writer Brian Hurlburt is a two-time author who has covered golf in Las Vegas for more than two decades. He can be reached at bhurlburt5@gmail.com or @LVGolfInsider.