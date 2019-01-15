Injections, artificial intelligence fuel new golf club technology

TaylorMade M5 and M6 clubs with injected twist face, Callaway Golf Epic Flash created with artificial intelligence and the second generation of Parsons Extreme Golf (PXG) 0811X and XF drivers featuring Hot Rod technology.

Xander Schauffele plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Tournament of Champions golf event, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at Kapalua Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Matt York)

The new Parsons Extreme Golf (PXG) drivers were inspired by Hot Rod technology from American muscle cars. Courtesy PXG.

For the first known time, artificial intelligence was used to create a golf club: the Callaway Epic Flash drivers. Courtesy Callaway Golf.

Tiger Woods will play TaylorMade's Injected Twist Face technology in 2019. Courtesy TaylorMade Golf.

The annual new golf club release frenzy is upon us, and the experts believe the new technologies will help golfers hit the ball longer and straighter, ultimately leading to lower scores. Local stores such as Las Vegas Golf and Tennis, PGA Tour Superstore, Golf Galaxy and Bob Allen Golf have TaylorMade and Callaway demo clubs available. But among the new clubs, PXG is available exclusively at Las Vegas Golf and Tennis.

Callaway experts promote the Epic Flash line of woods as having “faster than humanly possible” Flash Face technology that was created with the help of artificial intelligence. They said it is the first known time that “machine learning” was used to create a golf club.

The researchers used computers to cycle through 15,000 face architecture iterations, learning from each, before arriving at Flash Face. According to Callaway, the technology allows for “a significant ball speed boost for a noticeable distance increase when you make solid contact, helping make your longest drives go even longer.”

Tour players using the new Flash Face technology include Xander Schauffele, who recently won the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Marc Leishman and Francesco Molinari.

As for TaylorMade, the company has extended the “M” line with the release of M5 and M6 woods that feature “Injected Twist Face” technology. Among the tour pros playing it are Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm. Tiger Woods will also use the technology that features a proprietary algorithm to tune each clubhead when he makes his 2019 tour debut, most likely at the Farmers Open at Torrey Pines Jan. 24.

“What TaylorMade has done with Injected Twist Face is allow us to have a hotter face that feels more stable,” Woods said in a press release. “The fact that it’s at the legal limit and that’s as fast as you’re gonna get … you’ll have the confidence to blow it by your competition.”

The second generation PXG 0811X driver was designed to provide more distance by decreasing spin and increasing adjustability, while the latest 0811XF was built to maximize forgiveness and help players hit straighter tee shots. According to Forbes, the GEN2 drivers, fairway woods and hybrids feature Hot Rod technology that was inspired by the look and extreme performance of American muscle cars that PXG founder Bob Parsons drives.

Another change/improvement is pricing. Previous PXG drivers were $850. The new generation is $575. Las Vegas’ Ryan Moore plays PXG.

Stars on, off course

On the Jim Rome radio show, Schauffele, 25, credited former UNLV All-American Charley Hoffman, 42, for instilling confidence that helped him win four times since 2017. Both are San Diego-area natives.

