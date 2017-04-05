Jack Nicklaus cover photo career highlight for golf photographer

Photographer J. Rick Martin (center) was captured in action at Pebble Beach in the spot he took a cover photo of Jack Nicklaus by fellow golf photographer Paul Lester. Courtesy Rick Martin.

Local photographer J. Rick Martin captured this "million to one" cover photo of Jack Nicklaus on the first tee at Pebble Beach.

The backstory for photographer J. Rick Martin begins in true Las Vegas style.

Martin, who has been taking photos of golf players for decades, was born and raised in Hot Springs, Arkansas, but moved to Las Vegas as a teenager when his father, James “Bones” Martin, got busted for operating an illegal craps game in his hometown.

“The judge gave my dad two choices: Go to jail or go to Vegas,” Martin said.

Pretty much since, Martin has made Las Vegas his home and has carved out a nice living as a photographer. He decided to take up the profession after he paid for wedding photos that he thought weren’t very good.

“I thought to myself, ‘Hell, for 500 bucks I can do a lot better than that,’” Martin said.

His first official job came in the early 1990s when he was hired by Las Vegas Golf Hall of Famer Eric Dutt to shoot an LPGA Tour tournament at the Desert Inn.

Another huge break came in 1993 when a Martin photo of Jack Nicklaus was chosen for the cover of Golf Magazine. It was Nicklaus’ first time as an official contributor for the publication and was headlined “My lessons of a lifetime.”

Martin still is amazed his photo was chosen out of several thousand choices. He captured the iconic shot on the first tee at Pebble Beach, but was in a poor spot because he couldn’t secure the proper credentials.

“It was a million to one that I got that photo that day in that spot,” Martin said.

Martin also fondly remembers the day he photographed an outing at Shadow Creek with casino mogul Steve Wynn, who built the course, George H.W. Bush, the 41st president of the United States, and local author Jack Sheehan, who was writing a story for Golf Magazine.

“At noon, the United States Air Force Thunderbirds did a flyover,” Martin said. “You could hear the rumble of the planes building as they approached, and I looked over at President Bush. He was standing at attention saluting them with tears in his eyes.”

Martin has added commercial photography to his business, but golf remains his passion.

“There are only two things I don’t mind getting up early for, and that’s to fish or to photograph a golf course,” he said. “There’s nothing like being up at dawn as the first light turns the grass emerald green.”

Home, sweet home

Teaching professional Butch Harmon operates his school of golf at Rio Secco Golf Club. Harmon, who is attending the Masters this week, works with Rickie Fowler, Natalie Gulbis, Dustin Johnson, Jimmie Walker and other pros.

“This is my 20th year in Las Vegas, and I’ve never lived in another city longer, so this is home for me,” said Harmon, who will be inducted into the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame on June 2.

Masters of their domain

Several players with strong ties to Las Vegas are playing in the Masters. Former UNLV star and 2013 Masters champion Adam Scott leads the group, which includes fellow Rebels Ryan Moore and Charley Hoffman, and residents Scott Piercy and Kevin Na.

Deal of the week

Join the private TPC Summerlin, a PGA Tour facility, and get a free set of the latest irons from a leading club company.

Stars on, off course

Piercy’s son, Jett, worked with local teaching professional Tom Carlson at Angel Park in preparation for the Par 3 contest at the Masters.

