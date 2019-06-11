Las Vegas Golf and Tennis changes ownership

Voss Boreta founded the company in 1974 and was the pioneer of the first mail order business in retail golf history. The store was sold to Worldwide Golf Shops in May.

Golfers swing and observe in the state-of-the-art hitting bay at Las Vegas Golf Superstore, which was sold to Worldwide Golf Shops in May. Courtesy Worldwide Golf Shops.

When you’ve chronicled the Las Vegas golf scene for 25 years, you get to know a lot of characters and do business with a lot of people.

One of the most unique was the late and outspoken Voss Boreta, the founder of Las Vegas Golf and Tennis, which at one time had more than 75 locations throughout the United States.

Boreta founded the company in 1974 and was the pioneer of the first mail order business in retail golf history. He was well respected nationally until his death in 2013.

For the first time in more than four decades, the remaining Las Vegas Golf and Tennis location is no longer operated by the Boreta family. In May, Boreta’s sons, Ron and John, sold the store to Worldwide Golf Shops, which was founded by Craig McCallister. The store’s name will be Las Vegas Golf Superstore.

McCallister founded Golf Mart in San Diego in 1984, and in the past several decades, the Worldwide portfolio has expanded to more than 80 locations of Roger Dunn Golf Shops, the Golf Mart, Golfer’s Warehouse, Edwin Watts Golf, Van’s Golf Shops, Uinta Golf and now Las Vegas Golf Superstore. Worldwide is also a family operation, and the McCallisters and Boretas have known each other for decades.

“We are honored to be the ones entrusted with continuing the tradition of Las Vegas Golf and Tennis, because it has been a staple in the Las Vegas golf community for as long as most can remember and we will only enhance what they have done,” said Worldwide Golf Shops vice president Benn McCallister, Craig’s son.”

For many years, I worked with Ron and John Boreta, who continue to operate the Las Vegas Golf Center lighted nine-hole course and driving range, to promote the Las Vegas Golf and Tennis location. But with stiff competition from national stores, it was increasingly challenging for a “mom and pop shop” to compete.

Editor’s note: Brian Hurlburt is assisting Worldwide Golf Shops with their Las Vegas transition.

The golf notebook appears Wednesdays. Freelance writer Brian Hurlburt is a two-time author who has covered golf in Las Vegas for more than two decades. He can be reached at bhurlburt5@gmail.com or @LVGolfInsider.