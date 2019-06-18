Las Vegas golf courses offer lower summer rates

Some golfers stay away from courses because of triple-digit temperatures, but others embrace the season because rates are drastically reduced.

Palm Valley Golf Course in Las Vegas. Joshua Dahl/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Summer is always a unique time for Las Vegas golf.

Here’s a few tips to survive and thrive during a Vegas golf summer.

The heat is something to be wary of, but precautions can be taken to lessen the impact, including putting on plenty of sunscreen, wearing a hat and sunglasses, staying hydrated, wearing a moist towel around the neck, wearing light colors and finding shade during a round. Teeing off early allows a round to be completed before the intense afternoon heat.

Lower summer rates are available at pretty much all courses, so check out the course website or call to find out the “hot” deals for locals. Here’s a sampling:

— TPC Las Vegas, a PGA Tour-owned course in Summerlin, offers two summer passes for Nevada residents. For $950, players get 12 rounds played on any day of the week. A weekday-only pass is $750.

— The night-lit Las Vegas Golf Center features a $27 rate for nine holes with cart, small bucket of range balls and two drinks in the Local Industry Tavern.

— Resident rates at Chimera start as low as $18 for super twilight and top out at $59 for prime-time weekend play.

— Play nine holes at Palm Valley at Golf Summerlin for $18 or play the same nine twice for $25.

— The golf and lunch deal at Bali Hai is $79 Monday through Thursday and $89 Friday through Sunday.

— Rates at Las Vegas National are $20 after 1:30 p.m. and $35 in prime time or even lower with a player’s card membership. Hundreds of mature trees line the course for plenty of shade.

— Play CasaBlanca in Mesquite for $45 and also receive a free sleeve of golf balls plus a free buffet at the Virgin River.

BYU star wins women’s amateur

Annick Haczkiewicz, a Palo Verde High School product and Brigham Young sophomore, shot 70-70—140 to win the Women’s Southern Nevada Golf Association Amateur at Boulder Creek. Regina Quintero won her second straight WSNGA Senior Amateur, and Rusty Beckel won the senior and open net titles.

Spanish Trail king

Craig Erickson recently won the Spanish Trail club championship for the fourth time in five years.

Legacy champs

Jim Foss and Dave Klimek won the recent Legacy member/member tournament.

Cacti champs

Amateur Minhae Gwon, of Indio, California, won the Cactus Tour event at Legacy. Professional Haley Moore, of Escondido, California, won the Cactus Tour tournament at Stallion Mountain.

Stars on, off course

— Natalie Gulbis hosted her annual charity classic Monday at TPC Summerlin to benefit Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada.

— Among those playing in the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame tournament at Las Vegas National were 2019 inductee Steve Stallworth, 2013 inductee and Las Vegas Golf Hall of Famer Joe Kelly, and 2011 inductee and Aviators president Don Logan.

The golf notebook appears Wednesday. Freelance writer Brian Hurlburt is a two-time author who has covered golf in Las Vegas for more than two decades. He can be reached at bhurlburt5@gmail.com or @LVGolfInsider.