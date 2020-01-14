Las Vegas Paiute courses are lasting tribute to ‘Diabolical’ Dye

World Golf Hall of Fame golf course architect Pete Dye died Jan. 9, leaving behind a mesmerizing trail of iconic and beautiful layouts across the globe.

Pete Dye (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

World Golf Hall of Fame architect Pete Dye died Jan. 9, 2020, and was the designer of three courses at Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort. The 15th on the Wolf course is often compared to his design of the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass in Florida, home of the PGA Tour's Player's Championship. Courtesy LV Paiute Golf Resort.

Ernie Els of South Africa, left, laughs with golf course designer Pete Dye during the Pro-Am at the BMW Championship PGA golf tournament at Crooked Stick Golf Club in Carmel, Ind. on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2012. Golf lost one of its great design architects Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 when Pete Dye died at age 94. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

Golf course architect Pete Dye speaks at a news conference during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Whistling Straits in Haven, Wis. on Aug. 12, 2012. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

Dustin Johnson hits from a bunker on the third hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Whistling Straits in Haven, Wis. on Aug. 15, 2105. Pete Dye, who designed Whistling Straits, died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2010, a spokesperson at Dye Design said. He had been battling Alzheimer's disease for several years. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

World Golf Hall of Fame golf course architect Pete Dye died Jan. 9, leaving behind a mesmerizing trail of iconic layouts across the globe. The only three Dye signature courses in Southern Nevada are located at the Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort.

Tour players and everyday golfers enjoy a love/hate relationship with Dye because his innovative designs feature difficult water, sand and other hazards. Dye’s unique design philosophy and unwavering commitment to challenge golfers earned him the nickname, “Diabolical Dye.”

“I think Pete Dye was the most creative, imaginative and unconventional golf course designer I have ever been around,” Jack Nicklaus said upon Dye’s passing. “Pete would try things that nobody else would ever think of doing or certainly try to do, and he was successful at it. If there was a problem to solve, you solved it Pete’s way. In the end, Pete’s way usually turned out to be the right way.”

Snow Mountain, Sun Mountain and the Wolf at Paiute are regarded as “kinder and gentler” Dye layouts, but the Wolf’s 15th hole island green is often compared to the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass in Florida, the home of the PGA Tour’s Player’s Championship. The world’s best pros agonize over the shot and continually hit balls into the surrounding water. The hole can make or break a round or tournament. Casual golfers at Paiute can empathize.

Flags were at half-mast in honor of Dye at the Paiute.

Harmon hosts clinic

Butch Harmon, Golf Digest’s top instructor, hosts a clinic at Reflection Bay at Lake Las Vegas on Saturday during the inaugural Subtle Patriot Invitational being held in conjunction with the Navy Seals Foundation.

Henderson’s Subtle Patriot offers collections of golf bags, luggage and other accessories that feature a patriotic design highlighting America’s history. Golf spots and tickets to the after-golf concert are still available.

Mediocre only, need apply

Anthony Foster earned a huge check for his victory at the 2019 Last Gap Invitational held at Revere in November and organized by the Mediocre Golf Association Las Vegas chapter.

Literally.

He was awarded an oversized check measuring about two feet by five feet—for a total amount of $1.12. The season money-list winner was Jimmy Jones, who cashed $3.35.

It’s not about the wins and losses for the MGA—an international golf organization that has been “kinda alright since 2006”—it’s about the fun and laughs. Winning scores are typically in the mid-eighties to low 90s. The group welcomes players with “C games” and a carefree attitude. Signups are underway for 2020 and Vegas founder Greg Lamont hopes for 100 members.

“This is fun golf with no pressure, but we record real scores because that’s what makes it fun,” Lamont said. “Scores of 80 and 90 are real.”

The annual MGA world championship is held each November in Las Vegas. Info at MGATour.com.

The golf notebook appears Wednesdays. Freelance writer Brian Hurlburt is a two-time author who has covered golf in Las Vegas for more than two decades. He can be reached at bhurlburt5@gmail.com or @LVGolfInsider.