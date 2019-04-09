Legacy Golf Club in Henderson makes comeback

For Southern Nevada golfers and residents living around the Legacy, the summer of 2017 was a difficult time. On July 3, new owners closed the course, which immediately generated major backlash.
But Legacy reopened in October 2017 after legal proceedings, and golfers are enjoying Legacy 2.0. It also appears a positive working relationship between the owners and area homeowners has evolved.
In the past 18 months, the ownership group, led by Eddie Haddad and Georges Maalouf, has improved course conditions and worked with area homeowner associations to chart the future of the facility and surrounding area.
A deed will keep the course open through at least 2038. That was confirmed in court after the closure, but land on the corner of Wigwam and Green Valley parkways was always zoned commercial, and Haddad and Maalouf are creating a project with a goal of enhancing the neighborhood.
“Golf has evolved over the years, and prior to us purchasing the property, Legacy was not keeping up with the times,” Haddad said. “We are committed to providing golfers and our neighbors a package of amenities that will benefit everyone. There was a missing link at Legacy, and we are now filling the void. Also, the name Legacy is closely associated with this entire area, and we are now creating something unique and appealing for everyone in the community.”
Ideas for the corner still are evolving, but a master, mixed use project is being developed that could include restaurant, hotel and condo and other uses, plus an indoor activity center, restaurant, pools, outdoor activity center, exercise facility, tennis courts, kids splash pad and game rooms.
Tiger Jam on
The 21st annual Tiger Jam, a fundraiser for the Tiger Woods Foundation, is May 24 and 25 in Las Vegas, and VIP spots are available at TigerJam.com for golf at Shadow Creek, poker tournament and dinner at MGM Grand and the Topgolf after-party.
SNGA Pahrump champs
At Mountain Falls, the SNGA Nye County Amateur champs were Ed Fryatt, championship; Todd Roberts, senior; Patrick Woerner, silver; George Wolf, net; Gordon Schiring, senior net; and Dario Gonzalez, silver net.
Weekly deal
Each paid green fee at Primm Valley in April includes entry into a drawing to win three Callaway Golf Mac Daddy wedges.
Club UNLV
Brandon Resnick of the new UNLV club golf team shot 8 under to win the desert region tournament in Arizona. The team finished fourth.
Stars on, off course
Former Southern California and New Orleans Saints running back Reggie Bush played Cascata on Saturday.
Stars on, off course

Former Southern California and New Orleans Saints running back Reggie Bush played Cascata on Saturday.
Local schedule
Saturday: Masters Pick a Pro, Eagle Crest
Monday: UNLV Football Foundation golf event, Spanish Trail
Monday: SNGA Social Series, Anthem
April 17, 18: IMG Junior World qualifier (9-14), Boulder Creek
April 18: SNGA Tour (state amateur qualifier), Aliante
April 22: SNGA Team Play, Palm Valley
April 24: SNGA Rules Seminar, Siena
April 24-27: Derek Jeter Celebrity Invitational, Shadow Creek
April 27: Pima Medical Occupation Therapy tournament, Rhodes Ranch
April 28, 29: Nevada State Women’s Partners, Mountain Falls
May 4: Jonathan Ogden Celebrity Classic, Reflection Bay
May 4, 5: SNGA Boulder City Amateur, Boulder Creek
May 7: Women’s SNGA Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Eagle Crest
May 13: U.S. Open qualifier, Las Vegas Paiute
May 21, 22: Women’s SNGA Senior Amateur, Las Vegas National
May 23: SNGA Tour (state amateur qualifier), Chimera
May 24, 25: Tiger Jam, Shadow Creek, MGM, Topgolf
June 3: Nevada Energy United Way tournament, Red Rock – Mountain
June 3: SNGA Social Series, DragonRidge
Pro schedule
Augusta National Golf Club
What: Masters Tournament.
When: Thursday, Friday, noon-4:30 p.m. (ESPN). Saturday, noon-4 p.m. (KLAS-8). Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (KLAS-8).
Where: Augusta National Golf Club (7,475 yards, par 72).
Purse: TBA. Last year: $11 million ($1,980,000 to the winner).
Defending champion: Patrick Reed.