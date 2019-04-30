National day highlights golf’s benefits including fitness, charity

Wednesday is National Golf Day and industry leaders will visit Washington to draw attention to the overall impact of the $84 billion per year golf industry and the benefits playing the game offers.
The day is spearheaded by We Are Golf, a coalition of the United States Golf Association, Golf Course Superintendents Association, National Golf Course Owners Association, PGA Tour, PGA of America, U.S. Golf Manufacturers Council and the World Golf Foundation.
There are many benefits to playing golf, and staying healthy is among them. According to experts, walking a typical 18 holes can burn 2,000 calories and 10,000 steps will be taken.
While it can be difficult in Las Vegas to find courses that allow walking, there are options available and even where a cart is required, golfers can share driving duties and get in at least half the steps and earn half the calorie burn.
Some courses that are walking friendly are Desert Willow, Las Vegas Golf Club, Boulder City, Wildhorse, Las Vegas National and several private courses.
In Nevada, industry leaders are in the final stages of completing an overall state financial impact study and the results should be released within the next month. One early finding is that Silver State courses helped generate more than $37 million in charitable impact in 2018. The total was $3.9 billion nationally in 2016.
“While working in the golf industry for over 20 years, I have always taken great pride in the efforts of fellow golf course owners and operators as we develop partnerships with local and national charities to create wonderful events that provide brand recognition and raise significant funding,” said Jason Cheney, Southern Highlands general manager and Nevada Golf Alliance board member.
Topgolf Las Vegas grow the game courses
Topgolf is a leading supporter of National Golf Day and is offering complimentary lessons. Guests who register for the free Topgolf Las Vegas coach class on Wednesday will receive instruction from a PGA-certified golf professional along with 50 percent off their next group class. The classes are at 4:30, 5:30 and 6:30 p.m.
Weekly deal
The Arcis Prime membership is $49 per month and includes free range balls and green fees as low as $23 at Las Vegas Golf Club, Painted Desert or Desert Pines. Bonus: free afternoon green fees with a paid cart fee.
Junior notes
— McKenzie Hall and Kyndall Newman have qualified to represent the SNJGA at the Girls Junior Americas Cup in July.
— Yana Wilson, national winner of the Drive, Chip and Putt at the Masters, won the IMG Junior World 11-12 Qualifier in Boulder City by 14 shots.
— The LPGA*USGA Girls Golf program has grown from 5,000 to 80,000 since 2012. Local programs include TPC Las Vegas, Las Vegas Golf Club, Revere and Rhodes Ranch.
Stars on, off course
Jerome Bettis, Benjamin Bratt, Joey Fatone, Ken Griffey Jr., Tino Martinez, Bode Miller, Frankie Muniz, Haley-Joel Osment, Jorge Posada, Gary Sheffield, Blair O’Neal and Paige Spiranac played in the Derek Jeter Celebrity Invitational at Shadow Creek.
The golf notebook appears Wednesdays. Freelance writer Brian Hurlburt is a two-time author who has covered golf in Las Vegas for more than two decades. He can be reached at bhurlburt5@gmail.com or @LVGolfInsider on Twitter.
Upcoming local events
Saturday: Jonathan Ogden Celebrity Classic, Reflection Bay
Saturday, Sunday: SNGA Boulder City Am, Boulder Creek
Tuesday: Women’s SNGA Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Eagle Crest
May 13: U.S. Open Qualifier, Las Vegas Paiute
May 13: Speedway Children’s Charities event, Bear’s Best
May 19-21: Coaches Vs. Cancer Classic, Topgolf, So. Highlands, Shadow Creek
May 21, 22: Women’s SNGA Senior Amateur, Las Vegas National
May 23: SNGA Tour (state am qualifier), Chimera
May 24, 25: Tiger Jam, Shadow Creek, MGM, Topgolf
June 3: NV Energy United Way tournament, Red Rock (Mountain)
June 3: SNGA Social Series, DragonRidge
June 3: AJGA Junior/Am, Reflection Bay
June 3: Discovery Children’s Museum Classic, Red Rock
June 4-6: AJGA Lake Las Vegas Jr. hosted by Danielle Kang, Reflection Bay
June 8, 9: SNGA Reflection Bay Amateur, Reflection Bay
June 9: SNGA Parent-Child tournament, Las Vegas National
June 11, 12: WSNGA Southern Nevada Am/Silver Cup qualifier, Boulder Creek
June 12: HELP of So. Nevada Round Up, Cascata
June 13: Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame, Las Vegas National
Pro schedules
PGA Tour
What: Wells Fargo Championship.
Where: Charlotte, North Carolina; Quail Hollow Club (7,554 yards, par 71).
When: Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 10-11:45 a.m. (Golf Channel); Noon-3 p.m. (KLAS-8).
Purse: $7.9 million. Winner’s share: $1,422,000.
Defending champion: Jason Day.
FedEx Cup leader: Matt Kuchar.
— —
LPGA Tour
What: LPGA Mediheal Championship.
Where: Daly City, California; Lake Merced GC (6,507 yard, par 72).
When: Thursday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).
Purse: $1.8 million. Winner’s share: $270,000.
Defending champion: Lydia Ko.
Race to CME Globe leader: Jin Young Ko.
— —
PGA Tour Champions
What: Insperity Invitational.
Where: The Woodlands (Texas) CC; (7,018 yards, par 72).
When: Friday, 9-11 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, Noon-3 p.m. (Golf Channel).
Purse: $2.2 million. Winner’s share: $330,000.
Defending champion: Bernhard Langer.
Charles Schwab Cup leader: Scott McCarron.
— —
European Tour and Asian Tour
What: Volvo China Open.
Where: Shenzhen, China; Genzon GC (7,145, yards, par 72).
When: Wednesday-Thursday, 7:30-9:30 p.m., 11:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 9:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. (Golf Channel).
Purse: 20 million yuan. Winner’s share: 3.33 million yuan.
Defending champion: Alexander Bjork.
Race to Dubai leader: Kevin Kisner.
— —
Web.com Tour
What: Nashville Golf Open
Where: Nashville (Tennessee) Golf & Athletic Club (7,563 yards, par 72).
Purse: $550,000. Winner’s share: $99,000.
Defending champion: Cameron Davis.
Points leader: Xingjun Zhang.
— The Associated Press