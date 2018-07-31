No summer vacation for UNLV Rebels’ golfers

Players from both the nationally-ranked UNLV men’s and women’s golf teams have been busy during the summer off season playing in local, national and international tournaments, plus being recognized for academic excellence.
At a qualifier in Santa Rosa Golf and Country Club in California, rising senior Harry Hall shot rounds of 68-66 to get into the U.S. Amateur Aug. 13-19 at Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill, also in California.
At Evian Resort Golf Club in France, Hall and former UNLV teammate Shintaro Ban represented Europe and the USA respectively in the prestigious Arnold Palmer Cup. Team USA won the cup 38.5-21.5, giving Ban, a 2018 graduate, bragging rights.
At Wilmslow Golf Club in England, UNLV women’s rising senior Elizabeth Prior finished tied for seventh at the English Women’s Amateur.
At Golf Club Murhof in Austria, rising women’s sophomore Polly Mack represented Germany at the European Ladies’ Team Championship. Individually, Mack finished tied for 34 th and Germany finished second.
Off the course, the Rebels earned distinguished honors.
Ban and Hall were named Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars by the Golf Coaches Association of America. The Rebels were also recognized as an All-Academic Team. Ban and former teammate John Oda were All-America Scholars a year ago.
Ban, Hall, Garrick Higgo, Justin Kim and Jack Trent made the All-Mountain West academic team.
UNLV women’s golfers Alyssa Getty and Cathy Liu were named 2018 All-America Scholars by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association, marking the third time in four years that multiple Rebels received the recognition. Nastasia Kossacky, Shannon Oh and Mackenzie Raim were named to the All-Mountain West academic team.
Amateur inspires instruction book
Cary Davis, 68, had open heart surgery about two years ago and during his recovery wrote a book to help bogey golfers. Davis is a member of Los Prados Country Club and co-wrote the “Bogey Golfer Handbook” with Las Vegas PGA of America professional Jon Skaggs.
“I was struggling with my golf swing and my health and the majority of my problem was between my ears and had to do with confidence,” Davis wrote in an email. “Jon gave me a small piece of the advice to help me relax on the course. He said ‘pretend you are an instructor and focus your concentration on what you’re playing partners are doing.’”
The quote was the genesis of the book, which is available on Amazon.
Best finish since 1980
This year’s Southern Nevada Girl’s Junior Americas Cup team—comprised of Kendall Newman, Kenzie Hall, Riana Mission, Gabby DeNunzio—finished fourth at Hiwan Golf Club in Colorado. It was the best showing for a local team since 1980, when this year’s co-captains Nicole Dutt-Roberts and Kerri Clark played on the team that finished second. Their other teams back then were Joanne Contino and Melissa Marcinko.
This year’s team was led by Mission, who finished seventh individually. Hall was ninth and shot 68 in round one, the tournament’s lowest score.
Weekly deal
Stars on, off course
SNGA members Brady Exber and Steven Fink played a practice round together at the British Senior Amateur at Royal Porthcawl in South Wales.
Upcoming events
Wednesday: U.S. Sr. Amateur Qualifier, Legacy
Friday: Golf Channel Best of the Bear, Bear’s Best
Monday: SNGA Social Series, Las Vegas Country Club
Monday, Tuesday: SNJGA Tour, TPC Summerlin
August 17: SNGA Tour, Arroyo
August 18, 19: Golf Channel Tour Champ., Bali Hai
August 20: Men, Women-USGA Mid-Am qualifier, Red Rock
August 24, 25: Westgate Superbook Classic, Las Vegas Country Club
August 26: Big Cup Heaven/Little Cup Hell, Siena
Pro schedule
International Federation of PGA Tours
What: World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational
Where: Akron, Ohio; Firestone CC (South) (7,400 yards, par 70).
When: Thursday-Friday, 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 9-11:45 a.m. (Golf Channel); 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (KLAS-8).
Purse: $10 million. Winner’s share: $1.7 million.
Defending champion: Hideki Matsuyama.
LPGA Tour
What: Ricoh Women’s British Open
Where: Lytham St. Annes, England; Royal Lytham & St. Annes (6,585 yards, par 72).
When: Thursday-Friday, 3-10 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 4-8 a.m. (Golf Channel); 8-11 a.m. (KSNV-3); Sunday, 4-8:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); 8:30-11 a.m. (KSNV-3).
Purse: $3.25 million. Winner’s share: $487,500.
Defending champion: I.K. Kim.
PGA Tour
What: Barracuda Championship.
Where: Reno; Montreaux Golf & CC (7,472 yards, par 72).
When: Thursday-Friday, 3:30-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).
Purse: $3.4 million. Winner’s share: $612,000.
Defending champion: Chris Stroud.
PGA Tour Champions
What: 3M Championship
Where: Blaine, Minnesota; TPC Twin Cities (7,114 yards, par 72).
When: Friday, 2-5 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel).
Purse: $1.75 million. Winner’s share: $262,500.
Defending champion: Paul Goydos.
WEB.COM Tour
What: Digital Ally Open
Where: Overland Park, Kansas; Nicklaus GC at LionsGate (7,251 yard, par 72).
Purse: $675,000. Winner’s share: $121,500.
Defending champion: Marty Dou.
European Tour
What: Fiji International
Where: Natadola, Fiji, Bay Championship GC (7,190 yards, par 72).
When: Thursday, 5-10 p.m. (Golf Channel); Friday-Saturday, 4-9 p.m. (Golf Channel).
Purse: A$1.25 million. Winner’s share: A$208,333.
Defending champion: Jason Norris.
— By The Associated Press