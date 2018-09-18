Rickie Fowler, fellow Ryder Cup golfers to headline Shriners Open

For a brief span earlier in his PGA Tour career, Rickie Fowler, a Southern California native, lived in a condo in Summerlin before opting for a move to Florida.

Now, word is Fowler is a member at the Summit in Summerlin and is again spending time in Las Vegas. He also works with legendary swing instructor Butch Harmon, who operates his golf school at Rio Secco in Henderson.

Fowler is, for sure, planning to be in Las Vegas from Nov. 1-4 for the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at TPC Summerlin. Last week, tournament director Patrick Lindsey announced him as the “headliner” of Vegas’ PGA Tour event and he joins other United States Ryder Cup team members Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau, captain Jim Furyk and Webb Simpson, who had previously committed.

Lindsey also hinted that other big announcements regarding player commitments could be forthcoming.

“Excitement is the first thing that comes to mind about him playing here,” Lindsey said. “Rickie is so much fun to watch and instantly adds a new level of interest to our event. We have had a great relationship with his agency since the beginning of the Shriners Hospitals for Children sponsorship with the PGA Tour.

“We were one of the first to give him a sponsor exemption and I know that he appreciates that opportunity. I also know that he has ties to this community and although he doesn’t play every year, I know being here and competing is important.”

Prior to teeing it up in Las Vegas, Fowler is scheduled to play in this weekend’s Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta and then at the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Paris Sept. 28-30.

Fowler has been dealing with an oblique injury and missed the first two tournaments of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, but returned two weeks ago and finished eighth at the BMW Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Philadelphia. He is 23rd in the playoff standings entering the Tour Championship.

Save the Dates

— The annual Vegas Golf and Craft Beer Fest returns to Las Vegas Golf Center across from Town Square on Oct. 12-13. The event features demos and a chance to sample various craft beers.

— The Audi Lake Las Vegas Classic returns to Reflection Bay Nov. 1-3. The event features a golf tournament and the Feast, a food and beverage event featuring 16 local chefs and live music on a stage positioned on the beach adjacent to the clubhouse.

Weekly deal

Last week, I incorrectly wrote that Boulder Creek would be overseeded beginning Sept. 27. Because the facility features 27 holes, 18 holes are always open. Also, the 2019 Boulder City Players Card, which includes discounted rates at Boulder Creek and Boulder City Golf Club, is on sale. With purchase, get a free round at each course as a bonus plus each eighth round played throughout the year is free.

Stars on, off course

Actor Omar Miller was at Topgolf with some of boxer Gennady Golovkin’s training team prior to Saturday night’s mega-fight against Canelo Alvarez.

The golf notebook appears Wednesdays. Freelance writer Brian Hurlburt is a two-time author who has covered golf in Las Vegas for more than two decades. He can be reached at bhurlburt5@gmail.com or @LVGolfInsider.