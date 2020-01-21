Southern Nevada PGA pros honored for excellence at TPC Summerlin

The awards took on a feel of the Academy Awards. There were heartfelt speeches from honorees, thanking spouses, family, friends and mentors. Even tears were shed.

Gallery members take in the day at a water feature alongside the hole 18 fairway during the third round of Shriners Hospitals for Children Open golf tournament at TPC Summerlin on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

It was an evening to honor Southern Nevada PGA of America professionals Jan. 14 at TPC Summerlin. From left to right are: Chris Cain, Andrew Elliott, Matt Henderson, Tom Rischer, Kendall Murphy, Karl Larcom, Jane Schaefer, Mike Davis, Kenny Ebalo and Pete Simon. Photo courtesy Southern Nevada PGA of America.

On Tuesday night, Jan. 14, at TPC Summerlin, the annual PGA of America, Southwest Section, Southern Nevada Chapter awards dinner presented by E-Z Go golf carts took on a feel of the Academy Awards. There were heartfelt speeches from the club professional honorees, thanking spouses, family, friends and mentors. Tears were shed by several.

It was apparent these keepers-of-the-game care deeply about their craft and try to perform their jobs to best of their abilities.

“The first thing that came to my mind when I won the award was the people that helped me to get to where I am in my career,” said Coyote Springs pro Karl Larcom, winner of the Bill Strausbaugh award given to a pro who displays outstanding integrity, character, and leadership through a commitment to mentoring and making significant impacts on the careers of PGA professionals.

“From bosses that were head professionals, directors of golf, general managers, vice presidents, to the people who worked for and with me and made my life easier, an award like this is meant to be shared with everyone that has impacted my life and also my family.”

Larcom was one of 14 honored. His category, along with professional, assistant professional and teacher of the year, were voted on by the entire membership, while the other awards were selected by a committee or earned through tournament play.

Three UNLV Professional Golf Management alums were honored, led by Kendall Murphy, PGM’s assistant director and program coordinator. Murphy was the top professional for the second year in a row. Andrew Elliott was named the year’s top assistant professional and Matt Henderson was named teacher of the year. Both work at TPC Las Vegas, a PGA Tour facility.

Dr. Chris Cain, UNLV PGM director, won the chapter’s Horton Smith award and will also receive the overall section award at Paradise Valley Country Club in Arizona on Feb. 20.

Anthem’s Troy Helseth won his fifth-straight player of the year and Las Vegas Paiute’s Tom Fischer won the senior player of the year award for the seventh time.

“It never gets old to win. I continue to work at it and spend a lot of time on my game,” Fischer said. “I always think each year will be my last, but it keeps happening. The relationships I have built over the years are what is most important. Winning awards is the icing on the cake.”

Landon Nelson, outgoing chapter coordinator, was recognized at the beginning of the evening for his work over the last six years.

Other award winners were: Jane Schafer, Las Vegas Golf Club, player development; Mike Davis, DragonRidge, junior golf leader; Pete Simon, Southern Highlands, merchandiser —private; and Darren Stanek, Wolf Creek, merchandiser — resort.

Non-professional award winners were Rob Stofflet, salesperson of the year, and Southern Nevada Golf Association president Kenny Ebalo, golf industry citizen of the year.

