UNLV’s Harry Hall making stylish pro transition

Harry Hall honored as the 2019 Mountain West conference golfer of the year.

Harry Hall (left) accepted the Earl E. Wilson MVP award for the 2018-19 season from head coach Dwaine Knight (middle) and assistant Philip Rowe during UNLV Golf Foundation Day at Las Vegas Country Club. (Steve Spatafore/UNLV men's golf)

Harry Hall, the 2019 Mountain West conference golfer of the year and UNLV graduate, sat courtside at the UNLV basketball game against Abilene Christian on Monday night, wearing a stylish driving/golf cap and an MGM Resorts-sponsored sweater. He fit the look of a tour golfer to a “tee.”

At the game, Hall, also a member of the 2019 European Walker Cup team and an All-American scholar, spoke with UNLV men’s golf foundation president Tom Jingoli, board member Bill Paulos, assistant coach Philip Rowe, former player Jeremy Anderson and others, after earlier in the day attending the team’s foundation golf day at Las Vegas Country Club, where he accepted the Earl E. Wilson MVP award for the 2018-19 season.

On the course, Hall is also looking quite good as a tour golfer, just a few months since turning professional.

Hall launched his professional career with a 15th-place finish at the prestigious Alfred Links Dunhill Championships at St. Andrews in September, highlighted by a final-round 65 while paired with 4-time major winner Rory McIlroy. Hall beat McIlroy by two shots on that Sunday and earned 56,293 Euros for his top 20 finish.

Hall is from Hayle, England, the same town as Philip Rowe, UNLV’s assistant coach, and Jim Barnes, winner of the first PGA Championship in 1916.

“Harry has had this dream and drive since a very young age, and he has been ready for these opportunities his entire life,” Rowe said. “With his great tenacity, he won’t stop taking them.”

Hall has also earned a spot in the Korn Ferry Tour final-stage qualifying Dec. 12-15 at Orange County National in Winter Garden, Florida, and he partnered with former Rebel A.J. McInerney to win the Major Series of Putting team competition in October at Legacy.

While impressed with everything about Hall on the course, UNLV head coach Dwaine Knight reserved his praise for other areas.

“The fact that Harry probably did not enter UNLV with the idea to graduate with a college degree after four years of attending school stands out to me,” Knight said. “The idea of graduating became more a reality as he progressed, and he is the first in his family to do so.

“All along the journey, his golf and academics became a solid foundation for graduating and playing championship golf.”

Other award winners at the foundation event were UNLV junior Jack Trent, Michael Maze team spirit award; sophomore David Rauch, Bruce Parker academic award; and photographer Steve Spatafore, UNLV Golf Foundation honored member.

Bob Allen Golf Shop added

Last week, the Review-Journal debuted the 2019-2020 Las Vegas golf map and inadvertently excluded the Bob Allen Golf Shop located at 6415 S. Fort Apache Road #165. It has been added to the digital version.

The store is owned and operated by Bob and Marie Kerlagon. Bob Kerlagon created the B.A.G. certified fitting system used by staff pros for putter, iron, driver and wedge fittings. Longtime Southern Nevada PGA of America professional Scott Greer offers lessons and club-fitting sessions as do other Bob Allen pros.

Find the Las Vegas Golf Guide at www.lvrj.com/golf-guide.

The golf notebook appears Wednesdays. Freelance writer Brian Hurlburt is a two-time author who has covered golf in Las Vegas for more than two decades. He can be reached at bhurlburt5@gmail.com or @LVGolfInsider.