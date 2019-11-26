World coming together one handicap at a time

Fresh off the new rules of golf roll out in January 2019, the United States Golf Association and Royal Ancient are working together again to launch World Golf Handicap 2020.

Golfers putt at hole # 18 on the Palm Course at the Angel Park Golf Club on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Locally, the Southern Nevada Golf Association is rolling out the new World Golf Handicap system in January 2020 on behalf of the USGA and membership and update information is available at SNGA.org. Photo courtesy USGA.

If only the world’s governments could work so well together.

World Golf Handicap 2020 is designed to bring the game under a single set of rules for handicapping—from the current six-organization system—and provide a more consistent measure of players’ ability between different regions.

“The final handicap e-Revision from the existing system will be on Dec. 15, but members can continue to post scores through December and then the current system will come down on New Year’s Eve,” said Mary Beth Schwarz, Southern Nevada Golf Association membership and analysis manager. “The new system launches on Jan. 6. Members should hold all scorecards during this time to be entered in the new software after that date.

“The old ‘GHIN’ app is also being replaced by a much-improved version. Members will be notified to update the app once the new version is available. Also, eGolfer is going away so golfers should save any information they would like to keep. A new golfer experience will be released during quarter two, 2020.”

Mike Davis, USGA CEO, believes the system will make the game more welcoming, an ongoing goal.

“Golfers throughout the world will be able to play equitably, measure their success and more fully enjoy and engage with the game,” Davis said. “After working with national associations across the world on course rating throughout the past 30 years and now the World Handicap System, this monumental collaborative effort will benefit everyone.”

The SNGA will continue to communicate the message locally to golf course operators, club members and other stakeholders. A general member seminar is Dec. 4 at Siena and a seminar for handicap chairs and course staff is Dec. 17 at the Summit at Eagle Crest.

Here are five things to know about World Handicap 2020:

— The handicap index calculation is changing.

— Players will have a ‘playing handicap’ and you need to know your course handicap.

— Net double bogey will replace equitable stroke control.

— Handicap index updates will be daily.

— Safeguards have been added to protect handicap indexes.

For more info or to join the SNGA, visit SNGA.org.

Clark County Amateur champs

The Clark County Amateur was played at Boulder Creek over the weekend. The senior champions were: Kelly Knievel, gross; Joe Rada, net; Patrick Woerner, silver; Tony Troilo, silver net.

UNLV freshman Ty Sullivan won the championship division and Joel Reinoehl, net.

Reflection Bay continues renaissance

The Jack Nicklaus-designed Reflection Bay — once closed for several years — was named best golf course in the Las Vegas Review-Journal “Best of Las Vegas.”

“It’s very satisfying, not only to have received this recognition, but also to see how far Reflection Bay has come in the last two years,” said Eric Dutt, manager of operations.

Weekly deal

Sign up for the Bear’s Best Las Vegas Charity Classic Dec. 8 and receive two free rounds.

The golf notebook appears Wednesdays. Freelance writer Brian Hurlburt is a two-time author who has covered golf in Las Vegas for more than two decades. He can be reached at bhurlburt5@gmail.com or @LVGolfInsider.