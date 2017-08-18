As part of an ensemble bid, World Cup and Las Vegas a perfect fit

It doesn’t mean this is a guaranteed financial jackpot for the city, but the fact Las Vegas would likely only host a few games is a plus in this manner.

A rendering of the new Raiders stadium during a presentation about the Las Vegas Raiders stadium project in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017.

As a general rule so as to avoid getting completely ripped off, hosting a major international sporting event is about as sound an investment as that plush property near a plague of disease-spreading mosquitoes breeding in nearby waterways that are infested with high levels of mud and toxic chemicals.

Oh, wait.

That was the Aquatics Stadium during the Olympics in Brazil.

It’s one thing for a single nation to make the always exorbitant and rarely astute decision to fund what are mostly broken promises about things like economic growth and infrastructure development for the mere honor of a worldwide spotlight shining in your direction.

It’s not worth it, no matter how enticing things like a global health crisis and crime waves sound.

That’s why, more and more, the world is pushing back against outrageous demands (translation: a monstrous scam) when bidding to host such historic times.

But being part of an ensemble is much different.

The Review-Journal reported this week that Las Vegas will seek to become a host location for the 2026 World Cup, just one rung on an incredibly involved United Bid Committee ladder of the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The committee contacted 44 cities across the three nations to declare their interest and, led by the Raiders, Las Vegas has done so with hopes of bringing group stage matches to the NFL stadium set to open in 2020.

Should the committee ultimately be awarded the World Cup by FIFA, at least 12 cities in North America would host games.

Las Vegas makes all sorts of sense to be one.

That doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a guaranteed financial jackpot for the city. Far from it. There’s a chance it could prove a positive for the economy, but much of that will depend on terms of agreement.

The fact Las Vegas would likely only host a few games is a plus in this manner.

Hotel rooms. Food. Entertainment. Transportation. We pretty much check off all the required boxes, not to mention there would be a world-class venue ready and standing to perhaps welcome Canarinho or El Tri or Socceroos or maybe even the Yanks to compete.

Most importantly, this should be the level by which Las Vegas turns all its attention toward pro soccer.

These sorts of major events.

An imprudent pursuit of a Major League Soccer franchise by some City Council members — hey, all it takes is $150 million expansion fee and building the league a stadium to watch sub-standard play, right? — instead landed on a United Soccer League expansion team that will play home matches at Cashman Field beginning in February.

There is every chance families will be provided an affordable price to experience what is essentially a junior varsity to the MLS, meaning a level of soccer below America’s top league, which itself is — and this is being kind — a 4 on a scale of 1-10 when compared to others across the world.

I suppose there’s nothing wrong with that for folks who just want a night out with the kids. Just know what you’re paying to watch.

One of the chief early concerns of those involved with the stadium project, not to mention those against it, was whether the venue could secure enough dates annually to make sense of and perhaps even see some return on the gigantic investment.

Soccer can certainly do its part with major exhibition matches between some of the game’s most powerful clubs and, now, the potential of World Cup involvement.

Look at it this way: With a pledge of $750 million in a tax subsidy toward the stadium — which while not a direct hit to the lives and pocketbooks of locals, is absolutely an indirect one — Las Vegas might as well enjoy memorable events such as the World Cup.

It’s not like this is Brazil and $15 billion in public money is needed to host the entire tournament while building stadiums and paying for other Cup-related infrastructure projects. Remember, that country traded short-term hikes in tourism and consumer spending for long-term structural nightmares.

This is about being part of an ensemble and hosting some group stage matches in a town that would absolutely be prepared and experienced in handling the influx of bodies and congestion that come with such a moment.

In such small doses, Las Vegas can create enormous gains.

And, well, not lose its shirt in the process.

